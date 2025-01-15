Honoring our customers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

PRESS RELEASE

To our valued Clearview AI customers,

Today, January 9th, we celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a time to reflect on the selfless role you play in keeping our communities safe. We want to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to you for dedicating your lives to protecting others. You are the ones who run toward danger when you receive the call. Today, we’d like to share with you our appreciation for your service and highlight how technology, including our facial recognition platform, is helping with the challenges you face in policing today.

The challenges of modern policing

We know that policing in today’s world is incredibly complex and demanding. You face numerous challenges, from rising crime rates and strained resources, to the constantly evolving landscape of technology. The rapid growth of digital information, online interactions, and sophisticated criminal networks makes your job more difficult than five or ten years ago. At Clearview AI, we understand these challenges and are committed to providing you the tools necessary to help you and your agency stay one step ahead of those who threaten public safety and aim to disrupt our communities.

We know and respect that you work tirelessly to protect the public, often under extreme pressure, with little sleep and in high-risk situations. Your agencies are tasked with solving complex cases, finding missing persons, preventing violence, and maintaining peace in communities that sometimes face gang or drug issues. You do all of this while navigating the complexities of legal and privacy concerns, also while striving to build and maintain trust with the community. With staffing shortages, mandatory overtime, reduced budgets and political pressures, your agency needs innovative solutions to address these issues.

Facial recognition: A powerful tool for policing

One of the most impactful technologies in the investigative toolkit is facial recognition. At Clearview AI, we have developed one of the most advanced facial recognition platforms to help law enforcement agencies identify potential suspects, locate missing persons, and solve cases quickly. Our platform is designed to support investigators, analysts and line officers, enabling them to quickly search billions of publicly available images from the web to develop leads and help identify subjects. We continue to push our algorithm to perform with 99%+ accuracy(1) so that we can help ensure proper identifications to ease the burden of these heavy case loads.

We’ve witnessed firsthand the power of this technology in action, helping to solve cases that might otherwise have remained unsolved. This past October, we attended the IACP conference in Boston and were astounded at the number of Chiefs and other command staff who visited our booth with success stories. Every customer who stopped by had a story for our team about how Clearview AI helped them ‘solve their case’. These stories included the identification of missing persons, identification of suspects in robbery cases and uncovering human traffickers using the internet to lure victims. But these stories are not unique and happen almost everyday here at Clearview AI. This year alone, our Customer Success managers have received countless emails and phone calls from customers about their successes. For example, Clearview AI assisted a police department in identifying a suspect in a nighttime residential burglary. Within hours of receiving a photo from a witness to the burglary, officers were able to match the face to a known individual, leading to the suspect’s apprehension. Similarly, our technology has been instrumental in identifying missing children, providing families with answers that would have otherwise taken months or even years to receive.

These are just a few examples of how Clearview AI is changing the investigative landscape in law enforcement. These are the stories we want to hear from our customers. Knowing that what started out as a vision of our founders, helps bring children home and bring suspects to justice, is why we continue to innovate.

As we commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we want to reinforce our commitment to you and your agency. We understand that policing is not just about responding to crimes after they occur but also about proactively preventing crime and ensuring the safety of communities. We believe that the responsible use of facial recognition technology can help protect, not only our communities, but the officers who serve them as well.

That is why we take privacy and ethical considerations seriously in the development and deployment of our technology. We are committed to ensuring that Clearview AI is used in accordance with the law and agency policy. The entire team here at Clearview AI works closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that facial recognition is employed responsibly and transparently.

As we honor you, the police officers who keep our communities safe, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting those on the frontlines of public safety. Clearview AI will continue to innovate, collaborate, and refine our technology to help law enforcement agencies meet the evolving challenges faced by our customers.

To all the officers who dedicate their lives to protecting us, thank you. Your work does not go unnoticed, and we at Clearview AI are proud to stand with you in your mission to keep our communities safe.