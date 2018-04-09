Announcing Pix4Dcapture integration for Yuneec H520

Today, Yuneec announced the availability of Pix4Dcapture on its H520 ST16S ground station controller. Pix4D is a premier software application that creates professional, georeferenced maps and models from drone imagery, giving users the ability to map flight plans and set customized mapping parameters.

Pix4D’s free mission planning app Pix4Dcapture will be pre-installed on all future Yuneec’s H520 ST16s ground stations and available via software update for existing H520 owners.

“We are glad to support Yuneec’s H520 in Pix4Dcapture, the most versatile data capture application in the drone industry,” says Lorenzo Martelletti, Sales and Marketing Director of Pix4D. “The tight integration, built on the PX4 stack, will result in a better flight experience for pilots and will ensure optimal representation of site maps or aggregate volumetrics for verticals such as law enforcement, inspection and construction.”

“Pix4D is a leader in UAV mapping software. Pix4Dcapture seamlessly integrates into the H520 platform and will provide our pilots with a dependable solution,” said Frank DeMartin, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Yuneec USA. “Pilots in verticals such as law enforcement, inspection and construction will appreciate the ability to customize flight plans and parameters, view maps in multiple orientations and complete different missions for various use cases.”

Pix4Dcapture Highlighted Features

Pix4Dcapture on ST16S is equipped with two different missions types, grid and double grid, providing flexibility for various projects

Pilots can adjust the flight plan and parameters to customize mapping parameters such as image overlap, camera angle or flight altitude according to required needs

Once flight has commenced, Pix4Dcapture offers two views: Map View: provides live telemetry including flight altitude and speed Camera View: provides the live feed from the camera



View images directly on the Pix4D app while onsite

For more information on Pix4D, visit pix4d.com

More on Yuneec H520

The H520 system utilizes Yuneec’s proven six-rotor platform and incorporates enterprise-grade cameras and mission planning software for high-end commercial use in verticals such as public safety, construction, inspection, video production, among others. The H520 offers reliable and stable flight, a variety of payload options, and an integrated ground controller while staying true to Yuneec’s standard of excellence in aviation precision and safety. The H520 sUAS is available with the E90 high-resolution camera utilizing a large aperture, one-inch sensor, the E50 medium focal length high-resolution camera and CGOET thermal imaging and low light camera.

The H520 was launched at Interdrone in September of 2017 and is available in a variety of configurations with prices ranging from $1,999 to $4,699. The entire line of commercial UAV will be offered with Yuneec’s all-new YES! commercial service program. For more information on the H520, E90/E50/CGOET camera payloads, DataPilot™, SDK platform and YES! Commercial service program, visit commercial.yuneec.com.