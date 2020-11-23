Mark43 selected to implement single-platform CAD and RMS solution for Calif. police department

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has implemented its single-platform solution that includes its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) for the Elk Grove Police Department in California. Elk Grove will pair the comprehensive technology solution with their Real Time Information Center that gives them a real time view of everything going on in the area. This technology implementation will benefit 151 RMS users, 22 dispatchers, and the public safety of all surrounding communities by providing up-to-date, accurate data concerning public safety matters of the community at large.

Elk Grove selected Mark43 after a thorough review of systems, as Mark43’s RMS offers the ultimate report writing experience in the market. Mark43 CAD is the best-designed public safety dispatch platform in the market, while the RMS sets the industry bar for ease-of-use, reporting speed, and data accuracy. Crucial to their Real Time Information Center’s initiatives, Mark43’s platform centralizes CAD and RMS data reports instantaneously to better inform agency decisions. The application natively handles all NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) (and state-specific IBRS) rules and validations, generates all necessary reports, and keeps agencies 100% compliant.

Elk Grove is currently reporting to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) public safety system, but with Mark43’s technology, they will be able to submit CIBRS, the California Incident-Based Reporting System to the state of California, as well as NIBRS. Mark43’s RMS is capable of achieving a 0 percent error rate for NIBRS-compliant reporting. Per the FBI, all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States will need to have NIBRS-compliant reporting by January 1, 2021, putting Mark43’s customers like Elk Grove on an effortless path to meeting reporting standards.

Mark43’s platform is designed to mirror the way a user thinks; data input and is logical and sensible, but is flexible when the user requires. Design patterns are codified and reused. This makes all parts of the application feel familiar and improves processing speed and data accuracy. The mission-driven team also offers 24/7/365 support to ensure customers receive not only the latest technology, but also the best support in the public safety industry.

“We are proud to select Mark43 as our technological support system for Elk Grove PD initiatives,” said Chris Hill, Information Technology Manager of the Elk Grove Police Department. “The real time accuracy of data reports that Mark43’s centralized system provides is ideal for our Real Time Information Center’s efforts to keep the wider community safe and informed.”

“As we approach the nationwide deadline for NIBRS-compliant reporting, Mark43 is here to offer necessary expertise and an innovative, customer-oriented system,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-Founder and Head of Marketing. “Mark43 looks forward to providing Elk Grove with robust support benefiting their reporting speeds, data accuracy, and NIBRS-compliance in the coming years.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 100 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.