Mark43 selected to implement single-platform CAD and RMS solution for Calif. police dept.

Mark43’s cloud-based NIBRS-compliant solution will serve as an essential tool for Tustin’s mission-critical public safety activities.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has signed a ten-year contract with the Tustin Police Department in Orange County, California. A committee representing all divisions within Tustin PD unanimously selected Mark43 after an extensive two-year search. Mark43 will be providing Tustin with a fully integrated, single-platform option including Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), property and evidence, Analytics, and case management.

Tustin PD’s 150 civilian and sworn users will be joining over 80 leading public safety departments across the United States, including over 40 customer agencies in California and major cities like Seattle and Boston, in implementing Mark43’s innovative, resilient solution. Mark43 CAD is the best-designed public safety dispatch platform in the market, while the RMS sets the industry bar for ease-of-use, reporting speed, and data accuracy. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Cloud, Mark43’s platform will enable seamless data-sharing across the entire department through Mark43 Analytics, which centralizes RMS and CAD data reports in real time to better inform agency decisions.

After issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in 2018, Tustin PD undertook a rigorous selection process to identify a CAD/RMS system that would maximize functionality and reliability. To evaluate Mark43, a committee with stakeholders from all divisions within the police department conducted an extensive due diligence process, which included reviewing demonstrations and conducting on-site meetings at three Mark43 user agencies in California. Across the board, Mark43’s California customers praised the company’s great customer service with Mark43’s 24/7/365 support and willingness to listen and adapt to their unique needs. Ultimately, Tustin PD selected Mark43 for their modern platform, configuration flexibility, and continuous strides in innovation based on customer feedback.

Mark43’s technology is also embedded with the public safety market’s most advanced National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) capabilities and adheres to the industry’s highest security standards. The platform is in compliance with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and SOC 2 security requirements, enabling users to focus on the mission-critical work of keeping communities safe without worrying about security and compliant report-writing.

“We are proud to select Mark43 after a long, rigorous search for a system that would support Tustin PD’s efforts across the board,” said Lieutenant Andrew Birozy of the Tustin Police Department. “Above all, we want to ensure that Tustin remains a safe and well-maintained community for those who work, live and visit our city and Mark43 has proven to be the ideal partner for upholding this mission.”

“We are thrilled that Mark43’s expertise and battle-tested system stood out throughout Tustin PD’s extensive search,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co Founder and Head of Marketing. “Mark43 looks forward to providing Tustin PD with unwavering support through any challenge.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 80 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.