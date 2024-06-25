Tyler Technologies announces opening of new manufacturing facility to support enterprise corrections software.

PRESS RELEASE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, to support the growth of its Enterprise Corrections software, including administration, financial management, communications, and re-entry solutions.

The new facility enables the manufacturing, assembly, and production of proprietary hardware that supports Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections software, including correctional-grade kiosks, tablets, charging solutions, handheld mobile devices, and mobile carts. Enterprise Corrections is a holistic hardware, software, and app-based package uniquely designed to be used by correctional facilities for financial and communications management while providing incarcerated individuals with specialized tools for electronic messaging with family members, online deposit systems, video visitation, trust account management systems, and more.

“We are thrilled to officially open our new facility in Kingston Springs,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “Nashville metro is an important region for Tyler as we continue to support and grow our employee base while serving more than 150 jurisdictions across the state of Tennessee. This new space allows us to more than double the current production capacity of our hardware kiosks. With all manufacturing capabilities now done in-house, what was formerly a six-to-eight-week kiosk manufacturing process now only takes three days. This will allow us to meet the growing demand for Tyler’s corrections solutions and expand these capabilities across other solutions in our portfolio.”

At 21,000 square feet, the facility is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in this growing area of Nashville. The building was constructed with environmentally friendly elements, such as 100% recycled steel, resulting in low amounts of construction waste while providing insulation benefits. Metal buildings have lower environmental impacts compared to other commonly used materials. Additionally, the facility recycles old kiosks, lowering Tyler’s overall environmental footprint.

“We are excited to officially welcome Tyler employees to Kingston Springs with the opening of their new facility,” said Mayor of Kingston Springs Tony Gross. “This is a fast-growing area, and we’re happy that Tyler has chosen to be a permanent part of the community here.”

More than 500 correctional facilities across 32 states and the Caribbean use Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections software. In addition to the manufacturing capabilities, more than 19,000 already-deployed floor and mobile kiosks, wall-mounted kiosks, tablets, handheld mobile devices, routers, and servers are being serviced and supported out of this facility.

