Info-Tech names Enterprise Corrections’ Jail Manager #1

Investing in a jail management system (JMS) is essential to modernize correctional facilities and improve the overall well-being of correctional officers and incarcerated individuals. Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group published a 2025 comprehensive study analyzing the features and benefits of several JMS tools on the market designed to streamline jail operations.

Info-Tech’s report highlights Tyler Technologies as the top vendor assessed for core functionality and solutions with its Enterprise Corrections’ Jail Manager.

How Tyler’s Jail Manager performs compared to other jail management systems

After identifying 25 jail management systems that met extensive criteria, Info-Tech assessed each system and its vendor for core functionality and solutions suitable for any jail organization.

In its product evaluation, Info-Tech analyzed each product’s features, such as usability, configurability and topology, and concluded Tyler’s Jail Manager was deserving of an exemplary rating – the highest mark available in the study. This exemplary rating was also due to Jail Manager’s reliability and commitment.

What is Info-Tech Research Group?

Info-Tech Research Group is a research and advisory firm that produces unbiased, highly-relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely and well-informed decisions. The firm regularly publishes industry insights highlighting technology proven to meet needs and drive measurable results.

Info-Tech’s reports are based on unbiased research studies and data findings from verified user feedback collected through the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform. Findings are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have real-time experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation and maintenance processes.

What’s at stake with jail management systems

Through Info-Tech’s study, “Optimize Jail Management Systems: Navigating the Vendor Landscape for Future-Ready Compliance,” research analyst Vidhi Trivedi explains why choosing the right JMS is critical.

“IT leaders confront an essential decision when choosing a jail management system that will greatly influence the overall justice system, as these systems are crucial for public safety efforts, guaranteeing that key processes function effectively and safely,” Trivedi said. “In a saturated IT market filled with many alternatives asserting excellence, we provide a strategic, comprehensive evaluation that examines the advantages, drawbacks and sustainability of every solution, guaranteeing that the chosen system fulfills both current and future needs.”

The consequences of choosing the wrong JMS can be extensive.

“Selecting a subpar JMS not only wastes resources but also neglects to tackle the larger problems of efficiency, safety and public confidence,” according to the Info-Tech Research Group report. The published report shows that the demand for jail management systems is growing, with the market valued at $756.56 million in 2023, with a projected increase to $1.04 billion by 2030.

Behind the rankings: Key categories assessed by Info-Tech

All 25 carefully-selected jail management systems were analyzed in depth in several categories the research group deemed to be fundamental to a high-functioning, successful JMS.

Core functionalities included inmate management, compliance and reporting, facility management, data integration and security, and staff management.

Technical requirements included system features, reporting features, user interface features, security features, integration features and data management features.

The jail management systems were scored on the following:



Overall

Features

Usability

Configurability

Topology

In addition, the product’s vendor was also scored on the following:



Overall

Reliability

Commitment

Global Reach

Flexibility

Each vendor was then evaluated on the following functional criteria:

1.) Basic features



Security & data privacy

Inmate data management

Automation of routine processes

Incident & activity tracking

Integration & connectivity

Real-time monitoring & alerts

2.) Advanced features



Artificial intelligence for predictive analytics

Mobile access & remote monitoring

Biometrics identification & facial recognition

Role-based access controls

Cloud compatibility

Incident recording with auditable trails

Automated workflow management

Predictive maintenance for facility management

International standards & multi-jurisdictional compliance

Inmate rehabilitation & reentry programs

What’s next?

