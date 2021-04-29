LETS announces the LETS Watch, a new undercover recording device for LEOs

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — LETS© is excited to announce a new undercover recording device for law enforcement, the LETS Watch.

This is the perfect tool for any UC, CI or otherwise covert scenario because it looks just like a normal smartwatch. But unlike standard smartwatches, this watch does not need to be paired with a cell phone to operate. There are two cameras, a microphone, a GPS tracker and live streaming support for any number of viewers. The watch is remotely controllable, allowing you to turn on the recorder, select the camera, check the battery life and more.

And the best part: we’re offering 50% the first 10 units sold as a special launch promotion! Get one today at letscorp.us/watch.

About LETS

LETS© has been helping law enforcement secure convictions while bringing everyone home safely since 2006. We are the inventor of the “Cell Phone as a Wire” technology. Our easy to use field-deployable cell phone applications have been instrumental in over half a million recordings which have been used by numerous local and U.S. attorney offices to prosecute cases. We specialize in covert cell phone applications for wire, video, phone calls, and GPS recording. All applications provide monitoring/listening capabilities. We also provide an instantly deployable negotiation system for use by first responders and negotiators for crisis. We are USA owned and operated.