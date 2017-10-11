OfferUp & Richton Park Police team up for community

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — As millions of people using OfferUp and other various online buying/selling applications every day, the safety of our residents and community is a top priority.

Law enforcement and police agencies around the country are installing the green ‘MeetUp Spot’ signs as a deterrent to criminal intent and activity. This initiative protects both buyers and sellers, ensuring that exchanges go off without a hitch. The general concept is that if the parties involved in the exchange know that law enforcement is watching, they’re less likely to engage in a crime during the transaction.

Richton Park Village President Rick Reinbold is enthused about the partnership with OfferUp. ‘This designated spot helps serve the much needed purpose of providing an easy and free way to establish a community location that is public, surveilled, well lit, and monitored by our police department. Now it is publicized that we have a safe location for the community to carry on with their online buying and selling connections.’

‘Our ability to partner with the Village of Richton Park Police Department allows us to bring a collective and focused effort and investment to the well-being of this community by improving the security of in-person transactions,’ said Natalie Angelillo, VP of Community at OfferUp.

About OfferUp’s MeetUp Spot Program

