RapidSOS and 911inform partner to connect smart buildings to public safety

New partnership allows 9-1-1 to receive critical on-scene emergency data and access security controls in connected buildings, improving response times and situational awareness.

CHICAGO – RapidSOS, an emergency technology company, and 911inform, a cloud-based notification and security management platform, today announced a partnership to connect smart buildings with 9-1-1 during an emergency. This partnership empowers RapidSOS-connected public safety agencies to communicate with 911inform-connected buildings during an emergency – providing accurate location information from the scene and allowing 9-1-1 dispatchers to control doors and security cameras with the push of a button. Seconds matter during an emergency, and this new partnership can dramatically improve first responders’ response times.

911inform floorplan data that can be made available to 9-1-1 centers through RapidSOS

During an emergency situation in a large multi-story building or campus environment, it is often difficult for 9-1-1 to know exactly where to send first responders. Once on the scene, first responders often encounter locked doors or other barricades – delaying their ability to quickly reach those in need of assistance.

“As a former police officer, I have experienced firsthand what it’s like to arrive on scene of a large building and have no insight into where the emergency situation is occurring,” said Jeff Robertson, RapidSOS SVP & GM of Public Safety. “We are excited to work with 911inform to bring connected building sensor data and detailed floor plans directly onto the screens of 9-1-1 telecommunicators, improving situational awareness for responders arriving on the scene.”

“911inform was created to help businesses take their emergency preparedness plan to the next level and provide first responders instant access to real-time situational awareness,” said Ivo Allen, 911inform founder and CEO. “This partnership with RapidSOS is going to be a game changer in public safety.”

Currently, more than 3,500 9-1-1 centers, covering 90%+ of the U.S. population, have access to data from RapidSOS. Buildings connected with 911inform can automatically send data to their local 9-1-1 center if they are using RapidSOS.

Shaun Golden, Sheriff of Monmouth County, NJ, said “As the first RapidSOS 9-1-1 partner in the state of New Jersey, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office quickly recognized the game changing technology provided to our public safety agencies and our residents. That coupled with 911inform creates a powerful set of technological tools and places it at the hands of our first responders when needed the most during critical incidents.“

RapidSOS and 911inform will be demonstrating their joint-solution at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Chicago from October 26-29. Visit booth 2439 to learn more.

About RapidSOS

Partnering with Internet of Things (IoT) companies and the public safety community, RapidSOS’ Emergency Platform provides a rich data link from connected devices to public safety – sending life-saving data to improve emergency response. Learn more about RapidSOS: www.rapidsos.com.

About 911inform

Providing revolutionary situational awareness, multi-tiered bi-directional communication and connected building controls to assist first-responders in emergency situations. 911inform is embedded in the RapidSOS software solution natively and delivered to the PSAP at zero cost. 911inform provides first responders instant access to internal video surveillance, VOIP/Paging/Intercom ability, door control and gunshot detection. Learn more about 911inform: www.911inform.com

