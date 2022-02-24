Clearview AI maintains effective security controls, SOC 2 report certifies

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading technology company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, announced the successfully completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination certifying the company maintains effective controls over the security and processing integrity of its clients’ data. The examination was conducted by BARR Advisory, P.A.

SOC 2 is an auditing procedure conducted by licensed and regulated certified public accountants that rigorously reviews data service providers to ensure the secure management and accurate processing of data. It is widely considered the highest standard of cybersecurity certification and is intended to protect company’s interests and intellectual property when they engage data service providers.

“Clearview AI continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures, which is gratifying because we hold ourselves to the highest standards. This SOC 2 examination clearly demonstrates we have the appropriate controls to ensure the security and accurate processing of the data entrusted to us by our clients in law enforcement.” Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder & CEO of Clearview AI

Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearview AI, stated: “Clearview AI continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures, which is gratifying because we hold ourselves to the highest standards. This SOC 2 examination clearly demonstrates we have the appropriate controls to ensure the security and accurate processing of the data entrusted to us by our clients in law enforcement.”

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) outlines principles and criteria for SOC 2 examinations which include exacting standards for security, cybersecurity, availability, process integrity and confidentiality.

In January, Clearview AI was awarded a U.S. patent for its unique facial recognition algorithm, which performed nearly flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and top 10 worldwide across all categories.

Clearview AI’s investigative platform, powered by facial recognition, helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.

Clearview AI’s database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images is the largest known of its kind in the world.