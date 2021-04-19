Clearview AI named to TIME’s Inaugural List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, developer of revolutionary facial recognition search engine technology for law enforcement, has been named to TIME’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential companies.

“We are honored to have been included on this list of influential and innovative companies.” Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder & CEO of Clearview AI

TIME revealed the first-ever “TIME100 Most Influential Companies,” a new list—and an expansion of the annual TIME100 franchise—that highlights 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across every sector—including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more—from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

ABOUT CLEARVIEW AI

Clearview AI provides law enforcement agencies with investigative tools through the use of its revolutionary facial recognition search engine. Its platform of 3+ billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. These leads, when supported by other evidence, help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe.

