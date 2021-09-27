REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
5 Benefits of Extra-Duty Management Software

September 27, 2021 03:29 PM

Software solutions are becoming the standard for operational excellence in law enforcement, particularly for the management of off-duty jobs and overtime.

Download our free “5 Benefits of Extra-Duty Management Software” PDF to learn how law enforcement agencies are using software solutions like PowerDetails to make the management of off-duty and overtime jobs more efficient, accurate, and fair!

Benefits Include:

1. Empowering officers to earn extra income
2. Maintaining oversight in a cost-effective way
3. Reducing financial and liability risks
4. Prioritizing the health and safety of personnel
5. Treating your personnel with the respect their role deserves

police image PDF.png

We were using a paper system to post details before PowerDetails. Now...jobs [are] easier to post, easier to track, run reports, and bill jobs to employers by creating invoices. You can also create rules for each detail which limits how many jobs a person can sign-up for at one time. — Michael C.

powerdetails image.png

