Greenbelt Police Department joins other Md. LE agencies using eSOPH

GREENBELT, Md. — On December 8, 2020, the Greenbelt Maryland Police Department went live with their implementation of the eSOPH background investigation system from Miller Mendel, Inc.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30% to 60% per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space.

By transitioning to eSOPH, the Greenbelt Police Department joins several other Maryland agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the Baltimore Police Department and multiple public safety agencies within Anne Arundel County, Md. government. With the Greenbelt Police Department’s implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the City of Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

