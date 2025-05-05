REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
NEW esoph logo with bar lg - FINAL.png

eSOPH by Miller Mendel Inc

With a primary focus of turning past practices used by city, county, state and federal government agencies into modern, efficient, and cost-effective digital solutions, Miller Mendel (MMI) has been creating category-leading systems since 2011.


eSOPH by Miller Mendel is a secure, cloud-based, pre-employment background investigation software system designed specifically for public safety agencies. Used by hundreds of agencies nationwide, eSOPH has been credited with cutting the time it takes to process a pre-employment background investigation by up to 50%, saving agencies significant time, money, and resources without sacrificing investigation quality.
Address: 1425 Broadway #430
Zip Code: 98122
Location: SEATTLE, Washington
Main Phone Number: (206) 330-2094
Contact email: sales@millermendel.com
Police Recruitment
Operational Management Software Pre-Employment Background Software Leadership & Management Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
eSOPH Feature Product 1_1000x1000.png
eSOPH Background Investigation Software
