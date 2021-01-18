Omnigo Software acquires Incident Response Technologies, Inc.

Leaders in security and incident management software merge to further support the needs of security professionals.

DALLAS — Omnigo Software, a leading provider of public safety, incident, and security management solutions, has acquired Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), makers of the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, a leading provider of incident management solutions in North America. The acquisition reaffirms Omnigo’s commitment to delivering innovative software solutions that help public safety officers and security personnel to more efficiently perform their day-to-day activities, enhance safety and operational visibility, and seamlessly maintain compliance.

IRT’s suite serves as a natural extension of Omnigo’s platform to help organizations pre-plan events, manage incidents in real-time, and automate post-event incident command system (ICS) forms and submissions. IRT and Omnigo each serve a diverse range of end markets that are dedicated to community safety, inclusive of law enforcement, emergency management, higher education, gaming, healthcare, and corporate enterprises. The companies share many overlapping customers, highlighting the power of the combined platform to improve operational efficiency, minimize risk and organize the entire safety and security management life cycle, allowing institutions to focus on what they do best.

“With the addition of IRT’s loyal customer base, Omnigo now serves more than 2,700 organizations in more than 20 countries, who in turn serve multiple jurisdictions in the U.S., Canada and abroad. We are positioned to help make a difference in our country’s future,” said Richard DeFrancisco, Omnigo CEO. “We’re bringing together two very innovative companies that are passionate about public safety and security. Current and future customers can expect significant benefits as a result of this transaction.”

Rhodium provides a complete command and control solution allowing users to quickly consolidate information, coordinate assets and act accordingly. From day-to-day incidents to large scale, multi-agency responses, Rhodium is intuitive and scalable to any situation. Further, the platform automates the post-incident reporting process, inclusive of ICS forms, which are critical to customers’ maintaining compliance and funding.

“We are thrilled to join an amazing team who, like us, works extremely hard to transform the systems and processes that make our communities and citizens safer,” said Jarret Winkelman, President and CEO of IRT. “This is great news for our employees and our customers. Omnigo shares our philosophy and vision for the future of public safety and security, and we are excited to help expand their industry-leading solutions.”

Winkelman has been instrumental in shaping Rhodium’s culture and the evolution of incident management products, and he will continue to do the same in his new role as Director of Products at Omnigo.

“I am very excited about Rhodium and Omnigo coming together,” said Cris Esquivel, retired Chief of Police at McAllen ISD. “With the increased scale and resources, I’m confident that we will all see significant innovation as a result of this combination.”

To learn more about Omnigo Software, please visit http://www.omnigo.com.

About Omnigo

Omnigo Software is the leading provider of public safety, incident reporting, and security management solutions for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and other enterprises. Omnigo offers easy-to-use and flexible applications that provide actionable insight for making more informed decisions, while remaining compliant with federal and state regulations. Currently, Omnigo’s solutions are used by over 2,400 customers in 20 different countries. Omnigo is committed to helping its customers secure their organizations’ property, control operational costs, and ensure the safety of the general public.

About Incident Response Technologies, Inc.

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT’s flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, visit IRT’s website at http://www.irtsoftware.com.