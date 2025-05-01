Vector Solutions acquires Frontline Public Safety Solutions to expand critical agency software

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. — Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced the acquisition of Frontline Public Safety Solutions, a premier cloud-based software provider for public safety agencies. The acquisition combines Vector Solutions and Frontline’s offerings to create a comprehensive platform with tools that improve communication, operations, compliance, and data management for public safety agencies nationwide.

Together, Vector and Frontline create a comprehensive, differentiated law enforcement and dispatch platform that includes an integrated set of training, workforce management, and operational workflow software solutions built specifically for public safety. The combined product set will allow public safety agencies to benefit from a unified operational solution from a single partner and will further enhance local to state agency connection. The acquisition strengthens and expands Vector Solutions’ capabilities in the public safety sector, solidifying its position as the go-to provider of effective and compliant workplace technology.

“Our acquisition of Frontline reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing public safety agencies with the most advanced, innovative solutions available,” said Jonathan Cherins, CEO of Vector Solutions. “By combining our strengths and expertise, we’re delivering an industry-first solution that simplifies operations and ensures agencies can focus on their core mission–protecting and serving their communities.”

Founded in 2016, Frontline serves a wide range of public safety agencies across police, dispatch, EMS, and fire. Frontline brings a specialized product portfolio to Vector Solutions, with nine industry-specific modules addressing various vital operational needs for agencies. Customers of both companies–including major law enforcement agencies, state academies, and universities–will now have access to an expanded suite of solutions to meet evolving regulatory and operational needs.

“Frontline began when I was a police officer and saw a need for better communication and tracking at public safety agencies,” said Ben Laird, Co-founder of Frontline. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Vector Solutions, a company that shares our same passion for advancing law enforcement operations through innovative, purpose-built technology. This acquisition represents a significant opportunity for us to scale our impact, bringing even more resources to the agencies we serve and furthering advancements in the public safety industry.”

With Vector Solutions supporting over 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, the acquisition expands its leadership in the law enforcement and public safety sector. Backed by a 25-year history of growth and investment in markets and products, Vector Solutions remains dedicated to expanding its capabilities in law enforcement, including continuing to invest in, support, and grow the Frontline product suite.

To learn more about Vector Solutions’ acquisition of Frontline Public Safety Solutions, click here.