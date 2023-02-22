Five Virginia public safety agencies join forces with CentralSquare Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD) software

CentralSquare’s Unify network grows to include Hampton Roads region, opening the 30th public safety hub nationwide

LAKE MARY, Fla., — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced that five public safety agencies in the Hampton Roads region in Virginia are enhancing their situational awareness by uniting forces through a hub that links their CAD systems with CentralSquare Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD) technology. The police departments of Chesapeake, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, along with enabled neighboring agencies, will be able to coordinate data sharing and shared responses to best serve the citizens in the area.

CentralSquare’s Unify technology, formerly known as CAD-to-CAD, provides information-sharing capabilities to enable regional policing and fire support to connect without limitations. The network allows nearby police departments to seamlessly connect their CAD systems from any vendor, sharing relevant data to locate the closest available unit, enabling the most efficient and coordinated response. The police departments among the five agencies will save valuable time responding to calls and providing crucial information needed by officers on patrol.

“In an emergency, every second matters. CentralSquare Unify creates an interconnected system between neighboring jurisdictions which goes beyond situational awareness, cultivating a collaborative environment of law enforcement and response agencies to benefit these Virginia communities,” said Scott Panacek, Product Manager of Unify (CAD-to-CAD) at CentralSquare Technologies. “This solution saves valuable time dispatching the proper response across county borders, getting to the people in need faster and more efficiently.”

The Hampton Roads area hub marks CentralSquare’s 30th Unify network deployment across the nation. The police and fire departments that currently live with CentralSquare’s Unify technology have reported a 50% reduction in calls with coordinating agencies.

By implementing CentralSquare’s public safety solutions throughout their systems, the agencies will connect and share real-time information to keep their communities and officers safe, using technology connecting CAD systems since 2008.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.