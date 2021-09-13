Tyler Technologies Acquires Arx

Arx’s cloud-based platform provides critical data to law enforcement and better engages the community

PLANO, TX- Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Arx, a cloud-based software platform which creates accessible technology to enable a modern-day police force that is fully transparent, accountable, and a trusted resource to the community it serves.

Through this acquisition, Tyler will add Arx’s software solutions, Arx Alert and Arx Community, to its public safety software suite. With Tyler’s newest public safety offerings, law enforcement will benefit from tools that foster transparency internally and externally, build trust with the communities they serve, reduce risk, and ensure a better quality of life for public safety personnel and the public. Critical data can be easily accessed by members of the community to understand crime, community calls for service, department accountability, and how police are responding in their neighborhood.

“The acquisition of Arx allows Tyler to offer a full suite of public safety solutions designed to maximize efficiency and safety for law enforcement officers while increasing transparency and trust-building with the communities they serve,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we leverage the scale and scope of our public safety portfolio to ensure the needs of the community and law enforcement agencies are met with the highest quality. We’re excited to welcome Arx to the Tyler team.”

Arx Alert allows law enforcement agencies to modernize policing, provide external transparency to the community, and create internal agency accountability. It provides critical intelligence to the chief of police, command staff, and supervisors to have more insight into activity conducted while on the job, including alerts for possible non-compliance issues and proactively promoting officer wellness by identifying critical incident stress factors. This helps with risk mitigation, improved efficiency, and officer retention.

Through Arx Community, citizens, businesses and community organizations can better understand community policing activity and how to build stronger community partnerships. Community members can access pertinent crime data, agency accountability data, and enforcement action data. The community will have direct insight into both crime and policing that impact their neighborhoods. With instant access to data, communities can feel more confident and build more trust with their policing partners.

“Tyler shares our vision of creating a more unified community for citizens and those that protect them,” said Bo Cheng, co-founder and president, Arx. “Through that shared vision, Tyler and Arx will work in partnership to accelerate our growth and scale our impact as we help police departments create safer and more equitable communities, with technology and intelligence that makes public safety data clearly seen, analyzed, and appropriately acted on.”

Founded by Bo Cheng and Andrew McKeever, Arx is based in Detroit, Michigan. Arx management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Public Safety Division based in Troy, Michigan, and its current employees are expected to remain working remotely.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

