Tyler Technologies announces 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award winners

Tyler introduces all new award categories for recognition

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce its 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award winners. The company selected 32 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants. The winners demonstrated their leadership, innovation, and excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions.

Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s Tyler Connect user conference, happening now through May 10 in San Antonio, Texas. More than 6,000 clients are attending the conference, where they can select from more than 650 sessions and trainings, as well as have opportunities for networking with Tyler leaders and their peers.

“We are always so encouraged by our clients’ successes while using our products, and this year is no exception,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “These innovative jurisdictions are making a real impact on their communities while creating efficiencies that will benefit them for years to come. We’re excited to congratulate them on this recognition.”

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. Organizations submitted applications and were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership in one of seven categories: Civic Interaction & Public Trust; Connected Community; Data & Transparency; Digital Services & Cloud; Equity & Access; Operational Efficiency; and Performance & Innovation. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found here.

Civic Interaction & Public Trust

City of Grovetown, Georgia

City of Newark, Delaware

Glynn County Clerk of State Court, Georgia

Paducah Police Department, Kentucky

Town of Prosper, Texas

Connected Community

City of Grand Forks, North Dakota

Northern Tier Emergency Services, Pennsylvania

San Diego Association of Governments, California

Data & Transparency

City of Bloomington, Indiana

Digital Services & Cloud

Beaufort County School District, South Carolina

Nampa School District, Idaho

Equity & Access

Northwest Regional Education Service District, Washington

Oregon Judicial Department

Operational Efficiency

California Department of Consumer Affairs

City of Sunrise, Florida

El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office, California

Goochland County, Virginia

Kane County, Illinois

Renton Regional Fire Authority, Washington

Sherwood School District 88J, Oregon

Texas Health Professions Council

Tolland County Mutual Aid, Connecticut

Washington County Assessment & Taxation, Oregon

Williamson County, Texas

Performance & Innovation

Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, New Mexico

Beverly Hills Police Department, California

Chatham County, Georgia

Cleveland Municipal County, Ohio

Hermiston Municipal Court, Oregon

Hermon School Department, Maine

SAU 14 Epping Schools, New Hampshire

Washtenaw County Treasurer, Michigan

