South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority selects Versaterm CAD and Versaterm Mindbase

OTTAWA, Ontario — Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today its Versaterm Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Versaterm Mindbase have been selected by the South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority (SBRPCA). Under the agreement, Versaterm will implement the cloud-based version of its enterprise-level computer-aided dispatch system to support the agency’s communications initiatives. Versaterm Mindbase is a comprehensive and data-driven mental health and wellness platform that utilizes CAD/RMS data to help agencies proactively support their personnel.

“We are honored to collaborate with an agency that shares our commitment to operational excellence and responder wellness that foster safer communities,” said Adam Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer, Versaterm.

SBRPCA, a joint powers authority comprising the cities of Gardena, Hawthorne and Manhattan Beach, provides dispatch services for six police departments and five fire departments across the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Handling over 337,000 calls for service annually, SBRPCA supports more than 618 sworn personnel and operates up to 15 dispatcher positions during peak demand. In 2024, the agency initiated a competitive procurement to replace its existing CAD and mobile systems for both police and fire services. Following a comprehensive evaluation, Versaterm was selected.

“Supporting multiple police and fire agencies across a wide region requires tools that are adaptable and easy to use,” said John Krok, Executive Director at SBRPCA. “Versaterm CAD offers these features, such as configurable workflows, with the additional cloud benefits. This selection also reflects our commitment to responder wellness, which we’re prioritizing through an expanded program.”

