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Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn, or X.
Address: 400-1331 Clyde Avenue
Zip Code: K2C 3G4
Location: OTTAWA, Ontario
Main Phone Number: 613-820-0311
Contact email: sales@versaterm.com
Body Cameras Records Management Systems Computer-Aided Dispatch Drones Officer Wellness
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Versaterm Mobile
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Versaterm CAD
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Versaterm MRE
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Versaterm RMS
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Versaterm EIPro: Early Identification Software to Prioritize Staff Wellness
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Versaterm Mindbase: A Data-Driven and Actionable Wellness Strategy
Police
Versaterm Visual Labs In-Vehicle Cameras
Checking the news
Versaterm Visual Labs DEMS
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Versaterm Visual Labs Body Cameras
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Prioritizing Responder Health & Wellness Using Peer Support Technology
ARTICLES
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
Versaterm empowers agencies across California in enhancing community engagement and trust
January 31, 2024 01:41 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Drones
Versaterm acquires Aloft to unlock a new era of drones for public safety
March 25, 2026 04:36 PM
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Drones
Versaterm launches innovation summit for public safety drone operations
March 25, 2026 04:26 PM
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Drones
Versaterm and SiFly partner to transform emergency response with next-generation, long endurance drones
March 25, 2026 04:22 PM
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Drones
Versaterm partners with Vantage Robotics to expand portfolio of secure, NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS cleared drones
October 31, 2025 04:03 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Investigations
How to buy interview recording systems (eBook)
June 29, 2024 10:17 AM
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Drones
How to buy police drones
June 18, 2024 09:23 AM
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In-Car Camera Systems
How to buy in-car camera systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:32 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM