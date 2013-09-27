Introducing the New NoteM8™

The incredible popularity and acceptance of the enterprise Presynct Report Network software gave birth to the NoteM8™ mobile application.

NoteM8™ is a native application that operates as a standalone app, but with the built-in capability to synchronize with an enterprise server. With NoteM8™ Peer-to-Peer sharing, users write reports once, and share with one or many Peers at user’s option.

NoteM8™ maintains a local install of data, images, and documents. You can synchronize your local data with an enterprise installation of the Presynct Report Network.

Custom forms can be built into the NoteM8™ app. Just like the Presynct Report Network solution, NoteM8™ users efficiently collect, organize, process, complete, share and move more data in less time and with minimal human effort – and no paper!

There is no easier, more useful paperless workflow technology available anywhere!

You may download NoteM8 on the Apple Store, or call 866-773-7962 for more information.

About Presynct Technologies

Presynct Technologies provides automated incident reporting and document management platform for location-based and mobile workforce reporting. Officers and supervisors effortlessly write and approve reports on a computer, tablet, or smartphone! For the latest in paperless solutions, call 866-773-7962 today.