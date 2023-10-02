Saranac Lake, NY Police Department is prioritizing critical technology with CivicEye

Press Release

The agency’s newly appointed Chief knew his officers needed greater support. The tools his agency needed were only a grant away.

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. - Many, if not most, government agencies are familiar with the challenge of small budgets and lengthy to-do lists. Law enforcement agencies, particularly, are no stranger to this situation.

But, in an agency in New York, a police chief was determined to find the funding his department needed. Chief Darin Perrotte was appointed in February 2022 as Chief of Saranac Lake Police Department. He started his position by conducting a thorough audit of the agency’s operations.

One of the audit’s glaring conclusions?

An outdated records management system was making officers’ jobs harder than they should be.

Unlike the glamorized criminal justice technology regularly depicted in media, many agencies like Saranac Lake have lacked access to technology to do things such as share data with neighboring agencies, access data analytic tools, or view updates in real time.

“These are functions that other industries take for granted in their day-to-day jobs,” said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. “How can we expect our public safety agencies to operate with less technology than the average American has on their iPhone?”

Once Chief Perrotte had a vision for the technology his agency needed, the next hurdle he had to overcome was funding. He located state-specific grant-funding opportunities through the New York State Division of Criminal Justice, which he encourages other New York Chiefs to explore.

“Grant funding is how I purchased our new RMS,” said Chief Perrotte. “We now will be able to create better databases, reports, master name indexes, master vehicle files, and more. These tools are indispensable for our everyday investigations and case resolutions, and they’re a force multiplier, too.”

Saranac Lake PD will use CivicRMS to help their officers file reports more quickly and accurately. CivicRMS will also provide the agency with data analytic tools to make data-driven decisions and better serve their community.

“Saranac Lake is leveraging technology through grant funding opportunities to mitigate the issues that many, if not the majority, of police agencies across the country are facing,” Gutierrez continued. “Our mission is to support law enforcement with technology that helps them do their job better—by saving officers time, providing them with critical access to potentially life-saving information, and, ultimately, improving community outcomes.”

Saranac Lake PD has also implemented an e-bike patrol, outfitted the department with new tasers and body cameras, and purchased a state-of-the-art TruNarc device for drug testing—all with their awarded grant funding.

“To agencies that want to make change: the resources are there,” said Chief Perrotte. “Contact your local division, figure out what your agency needs most in operations, and prioritize that.”

For more information on grant funding opportunities, visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s COPS website. To follow Saranac Lake Police Department’s work and updates, you can follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, or their local crime watch page.

