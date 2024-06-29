How to buy video analysis systems (eBook)

There are more than 350 million CCTV surveillance cameras in operation worldwide, recording petabytes of video footage. This video can be used by law enforcement to apprehend criminals, solve crimes, and manage high-crime areas.

The challenge for police is to quickly and accurately sort through hours of video footage. Unfortunately, quick and accurate video analysis is hard to achieve using just people. Fortunately, there are several technology-based video analysis options available for law enforcement needs, including security operations, risk management, operational control, and behavior analytics.

No matter which type of video analysis system you choose, all systems should have a rapid review and search process, a user-friendly interface, analytical tools specific to law enforcement, and the ability to track targets.

This Police1 guide to buying video analysis systems—whether you are leading a purchase for the first time or looking to upgrade your department’s video analysis capabilities—is a starting point for your purchasing process.

Included in this guide:



Key considerations before purchasing video analysis systems, ensuring you understand your department’s specific needs and the capabilities of different solutions.

Top implementation strategies, helping you integrate video analysis systems effectively into your operations.

Essential questions to ask vendors, enabling you to gather all necessary information for informed purchasing decisions.

A directory of video analysis system companies, providing a comprehensive list of reputable suppliers.

