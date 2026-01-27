Video Recording and Analysis

Agencies today operate in an environment where video is constant, connected and critical. From body-worn and in-car systems to fixed cameras, real-time surveillance and advanced video analytics, departments are relying on visual information to improve decision-making, strengthen accountability and accelerate investigations. Video Technology Week explores how video is reshaping modern policing, with practical insights for leaders navigating policy, training and operational challenges.
How video, supported by connected data and automated tools, is shaping police response, reporting and post-incident review
As video becomes constant and often external, police leadership is increasingly judged on how visibility, oversight and accountability are managed
When video is constant, unclear expectations and inconsistent review can undermine accountability, morale and trust
By connecting video, data and workflows, agencies gain real-time awareness, faster decision-making and greater confidence in critical moments
Always-on video now captures incidents before officers arrive and long after scenes are cleared, forcing agencies to rethink investigative workload, risk and evidence management
Police agencies are capturing unprecedented amounts of video, but many lack a strategy for turning that data into learning
Motorola Solutions launches role-based AI suites aimed at speeding response, reducing administrative burden
The new tools synthesize 911 audio, video and radio data into a unified intelligence thread designed to speed response, improve accuracy, and reduce workload for dispatchers and first responders while preserving human oversight
A visual guide to how information flows across dispatch, response and review — and why timing matters more than ever
The dashcam video of the murder of Constable Darrell Lunsford on January 23, 1991, became an essential officer safety training tool
‘Make it automatic': What officers are saying about LPR and video integration in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
When critical tools don’t sync, officers are the ones left filling the gaps — and they’re calling for change
The Thomasville Police Department installed a Flock Safety system in 2022, crediting the technology for its ability to pinpoint and alert officers to the shooting
Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green tried to take cover but the suspect “repeatedly struck him in the head and face with the gun,” Illinois State Police said
A pivotal 2020 case examines how TASER logs and video footage can impact an ongoing debate surrounding police use of force
Capturing video evidence is key to effective policing, but without proper privacy measures, it can expose sensitive information, jeopardize investigations and erode public trust
The Oklahoma City Police Department is one of a handful to experiment with Axon’s Draft One, which uses an AI chatbot to produce the first drafts of incident reports
“These cameras will be deployed at large events and gatherings to help be the eyes for law enforcement,” City Council member Hunter Williams said
Charlotte officers responded to a call for service after the PD’s real-time crime center video showed a man with a gun at the scene of a suspected drug sale
The man raised the knife and ran at officers who were providing medical care to a victim of an unrelated incident
