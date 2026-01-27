REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Agencies today operate in an environment where video is constant, connected and critical. From body-worn and in-car systems to fixed cameras, real-time surveillance and advanced video analytics, departments are relying on visual information to improve decision-making, strengthen accountability and accelerate investigations. Video Technology Week explores how video is reshaping modern policing, with practical insights for leaders navigating policy, training and operational challenges.

Motorola video theme week webinar.png
Video Recording and Analysis
Webinar: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era
How video, supported by connected data and automated tools, is shaping police response, reporting and post-incident review
January 27, 2026 02:09 PM
Police leaders video wall
Video Recording and Analysis
The always-on video era and the new demands it places on police leadership
As video becomes constant and often external, police leadership is increasingly judged on how visibility, oversight and accountability are managed
January 27, 2026 01:58 PM
 · 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
ChatGPT Image Jan 27, 2026, 10_13_22 PM.png
Video Recording and Analysis
Supervision, culture and trust in an always-on video environment
When video is constant, unclear expectations and inconsistent review can undermine accountability, morale and trust
January 28, 2026 11:16 AM
 · 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
ChatGPT Image Jan 29, 2026, 07_21_45 AM.png
Video Recording and Analysis
Integration turns always-on video into operational clarity
By connecting video, data and workflows, agencies gain real-time awareness, faster decision-making and greater confidence in critical moments
January 29, 2026 11:52 AM
 · 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Male Officer Works on a Computer with Surveillance CCTV Video Fo
Video Recording and Analysis
From footage to evidence: How always-on video reshaped police investigations
Always-on video now captures incidents before officers arrive and long after scenes are cleared, forcing agencies to rethink investigative workload, risk and evidence management
January 27, 2026 11:33 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Camera lens and red backlight . Horizontal photography
Video Recording and Analysis
Training in an always-on video environment
Police agencies are capturing unprecedented amounts of video, but many lack a strategy for turning that data into learning
January 26, 2026 08:54 AM
 · 
Leon Reha
730_assist.jpg
Video Recording and Analysis
Motorola Solutions launches role-based AI suites aimed at speeding response, reducing administrative burden
The new tools synthesize 911 audio, video and radio data into a unified intelligence thread designed to speed response, improve accuracy, and reduce workload for dispatchers and first responders while preserving human oversight
January 28, 2026 11:11 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
How connected intelligence moves an incident forward (1).png
Video Recording and Analysis
From call to close: How connected intelligence moves an incident forward
A visual guide to how information flows across dispatch, response and review — and why timing matters more than ever
February 02, 2026 04:10 PM
poster.jpg
Reality Training
Reality Training: Lunsford incident
The dashcam video of the murder of Constable Darrell Lunsford on January 23, 1991, became an essential officer safety training tool
January 23, 2026 09:36 AM
 · 
Dave Smith
Behind-the-Bars Detainee POV of Police Officer Driving Squad Car
What Cops Want
‘Make it automatic': What officers are saying about LPR and video integration in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
When critical tools don’t sync, officers are the ones left filling the gaps — and they’re calling for change
October 27, 2025 02:09 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Falcon_25.jpg
Technology
Ga. PD credits AI technology for swift response to shooting near school
The Thomasville Police Department installed a Flock Safety system in 2022, crediting the technology for its ability to pinpoint and alert officers to the shooting
December 30, 2024 02:38 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2023-11-01 104304.jpg
Officer-Involved Shootings
Video: Ill. officer shot multiple times, beaten by suspect during traffic stop
Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green tried to take cover but the suspect “repeatedly struck him in the head and face with the gun,” Illinois State Police said
December 26, 2024 03:21 PM
Police Stun Gun
Officer-Involved Shootings
Sword or shield? The role of video and TASER logs in police accountability
A pivotal 2020 case examines how TASER logs and video footage can impact an ongoing debate surrounding police use of force
October 17, 2024 11:40 AM
 · 
Force Science
GettyImages-1132705098_cropped.jpg
Video Recording and Analysis
What new data privacy laws in Texas, Florida and Oregon mean for law enforcement
Capturing video evidence is key to effective policing, but without proper privacy measures, it can expose sensitive information, jeopardize investigations and erode public trust
September 26, 2024 07:05 PM
AI Police Reports
Video Recording and Analysis
‘Literally seconds': Okla. officers are using AI to write police reports faster
The Oklahoma City Police Department is one of a handful to experiment with Axon’s Draft One, which uses an AI chatbot to produce the first drafts of incident reports
August 26, 2024 12:35 PM
US-NEWS-BIRMINGHAM-SCHOOLS-WILL-FEED-VIDEO-1-AMG.jpg
Real Time Crime Centers
Ala. city schools will feed video to PD’s real time crime center, council announces
“These cameras will be deployed at large events and gatherings to help be the eyes for law enforcement,” City Council member Hunter Williams said
August 21, 2024 10:20 AM
poster.jpg
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man draws gun, turns toward N.C. officer during foot pursuit before OIS
Charlotte officers responded to a call for service after the PD’s real-time crime center video showed a man with a gun at the scene of a suspected drug sale
June 26, 2024 12:28 PM
BWC: Man with knife charges at LAPD officers who were investigating unrelated incident before OIS
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man with knife charges at LAPD officers who were investigating unrelated incident before OIS
The man raised the knife and ran at officers who were providing medical care to a victim of an unrelated incident
May 21, 2024 11:56 AM
van-alstyne-tx-police-v700-apx-177a7689-1280x1280.jpeg
Video Recording and Analysis
Seamless integrations, simplified operations: How to get the most from video
Systems must be easy to operate and work smoothly together
August 19, 2025 11:47 AM
 · 
John Erich
