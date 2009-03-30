Border Security Gets Boost with Top Eye Views Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Top Eye View Awarded GSA Schedule Contract No. GS-07F-0200V

Norcross, GA – In November 2008, in the Falfurrias and Rio Grande Valley areas of South Texas, representatives from local, state and federal agencies observed a 360 aerial view of six to eight square miles along the U.S. border, and were able to identify and detain alien immigrants with the help of Top Eye View, Inc., providers of real-time video-streaming aerial observation platforms. Recently awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract, Top Eye Views solutions are ideally suited for organizations looking to deploy cost-effective unmanned aerial vehicles for border patrol, security, law enforcement, FEMA and public safety applications.

Looking to supplement its border security capabilities, Texas officials evaluated Top Eye Views unmanned platform. “Overall, Top Eye View demonstrated a very impressive solution that performed above expectation. This product by far met the concept of operations criteria we requested, said Joel Aud, senior analyst II, Texas Border Security Operations Center. Further, it is the only solution we have found that currently can transport without fully deflating. The size of the Top Eye View blimp shape aerostat is smaller than any other we have investigated, Mr. Aud added.

Top Eye Views day/night aerial platforms deliver remote-controlled video from a birds eye view directly to any command center, website, or location. As the only green platforms in the market, they deploy quickly to a high vantage point to capture and stream real-time video.

Given the governments focus on border security amidst the violence along the U.S. and Mexico border, Top Eye Views CEO Tamir Sagie says his companys solutions deliver a cost advantage over other aerial platforms. Additionally, Top Eye Views aerial cameras ensure a superior 360 PTZ image and transmission.

“Top Eye Views solutions enable security professionals to monitor large geographical areas with one pair of eyes, said Sagie. “Our platforms deliver numerous advantages related to public safety and security, while significantly increasing efficiency and use of environmentally-friendly resources.”

Other 2008 Top Eye View deployments include the Atlanta, GA 39th Annual Peachtree Road Race, Madonnas Los Angeles Dodger Stadium concert, and New Years Eve celebrations at Atlantas Annual Chick-Fil-A Bowl Parade and championship football game, as well as the Annual Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta. For more information visit www.topeyeview.com.