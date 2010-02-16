Brazilian Federal Police Acquire Nine dTective Forensic Video Analysis Systems

Burtonsville, MD – Ocean Systems, a leading provider of forensic video, image and audio enhancement solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Brazilian Federal Police to build, deliver and support nine (9) state of the art forensic video, image and audio enhancement systems based on Ocean Systems forensic software - dTective® and ClearID®.

In announcing this contract, Ocean Systems President Angelo Guarino said, “This award is highly significant. The Brazilian government has made a substantial commitment to upgrade their forensic analysis capabilities, and we are very pleased to be part of the growth in technology being used in Brazil.”

Currently, there are over 1500 dTective systems in place within local, state and federal law enforcement agencies across North America and around the world. This investment by the Brazilian Federal Police accentuates Ocean Systems continued expansion around the world as the premiere system of choice for law enforcement agencies.

As part of the contract, Ocean Systems will also provide specialized Training on the use of these systems to designated Brazilian Federal Investigators, on-site in Brazil - as well as provide all ongoing technical support. These state of the art systems will provide investigators from the Brazilian Federal Police with the very latest forensic technology tools to help them enhance crime scene video, digital stills and audio from all parts of Brazil

About Ocean Systems:

Since 1999, Ocean Systems has been providing Law Enforcement Agencies with powerful multi-media evidence clarification and case management systems known as the Ocean Systems dTective® System, powered by Avid® Systems. dTective® Forensic Video and Image Clarification systems with ClearID® have become the standard with Law Enforcement and are the products of choice for over 1,000 Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies in the U.S. and around the world.