Maryland Capitol Police Selects Ocean Systems’ dTective Forensic Video Analysis Solution to Expand Investigative Capabilities

Burtonsville, MD - The Department of General Services-Maryland Capitol Police (DGS-MCP) provides law enforcement and security for Maryland State Government buildings and personnel located at its two principal office centers in Annapolis and Baltimore. DGS-MCP is also responsible for safety and security for the Maryland State House of Representatives and Senate buildings.

To improve its video processing c apabilities, DGS acquired an Ocean Systems’ dTective forensic video analysis system using a grant provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. These new tools will allow investigators to enhance video and images recorded in less than optimal conditions including poor lighting and varying weather conditions. Once processed, hidden details can be revealed that can help direct or solve cases more efficiently which should also result in lowering their investigation costs.

After talking with Ocean Systems and reviewing all of the professional tools included with its market leading dTective forensic solution, DGS elected to obtain a mobile version called “The Flyaway.” Investigators will receive training at Ocean Systems’ main office located in Burtonsville, Maryland.

There are many ways law enforcement can leverage these tools to help solve crimes more quickly. Key features of this technology include the ability to capture and enhance proprietary security and surveillance videos, still images and audio from multiple sources. Video evidence can also be stabilized or important areas can be clarified with super resolution. Areas of the video can be highlighted or objects such as faces can be blurred to protect the innocent when broadcasting evidence over TV channels.

“Just last month the University of Maryland College Park added a similar system. As a Maryland native and resident myself, having completed all my schooling here including a degree from the University of Maryland, it is a great source of pride that our tools are used to help keep fellow Marylanders safe. Ocean Systems’ dTective systems are now used by the majority of the twenty-three counties in Maryland including Montgomery, Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s,” stated Charles Guarino, Vice President of Ocean Systems.

