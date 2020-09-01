Mira Safety introduces the P-Can Leo only filter system

Created Exclusively for Law Enforcement, the P-CAN 40 mm Gas Mask Filter Is Designed for the Rigors of Today All While Maintaining a 10-year Shelf Life for Tomorrow

AUSTIN, Texas –- MIRA Safety, one of the premier manufacturers and distributors of CBRN mask and filter technology announced today the launch of its law enforcement only P-CAN (Police Canister) gas mask filter systems. The P-CAN technology provides law enforcement officers with one of the world’s most advanced solutions to protect them from the hazards of short- and long-term exposure to the CS and tear gasses frequently used during civil unrest.

The P-CAN filter system features the same characteristics as other MIRA Safety filters and carries our extended 10-year shelf life guarantee. The hydrophobic P3 police gas mask filters have almost three times as much activated carbon as competing filters, providing up to 12-hours of reliable protection through heat, rain, or cold.

The P-CAN filters are produced with standard round threads according to STANAG 4155 (EN 148-1)- Rd 40 x 1/7". With a shelf life almost four times longer than that of competing filters, these specially designed police gas mask filters are the perfect upgrade for existing police riot gear. Individual canisters are vacuum-sealed, dated and colored black for easy identification in inventory.

Roman Zrazhevskiy, founder and CEO of MIRA Safety, states, “In light of our nation’s political climate and the growing levels of civil unrest spreading across America, we are very concerned with the safety of the men and women who serve in law enforcement. It was this concern that led us to rapidly deploy an LEO-specific product that addresses all the chemical threats they are being exposed to in a manner that is technologically superior yet cost effective for their budgets.”

The P-CAN filters will NOT be available to the general public and will NOT be featured on the company’s website. Agencies can contact MIRA Safety, and the company can quickly ship P-CAN filters to departments across the nation.

“Popular gas masks filters are designed to fight a full spectrum of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) threats. They’re not specialized to deal with extended exposure to riot control agents,” adds Roman. “Police in numerous American cities have already come to realize this—as the standard filters start to saturate and fail after just a few hours of exposure. That’s where our new P-CAN police gas mask filter comes in. Designed specifically with the needs of riot police in mind, it can withstand prolonged exposure to all major riot control agents—in practically all climates—with a shelf life that spans half an officer’s career.”

P-CAN Filter Key Features:

Specifically designed for law enforcement professionals, for use with riot control agents/tear gasses including CS, CN, and OC pepper spray

Hydrophobic coating ensures reliable function in rain, snow, and other wet conditions

Longer-lasting protection with almost 3X the activated carbon of competitors (250 ccm vs 90 ccm)

Delivers over 12 hours of reliable protection from riot control agents—giving officers the confidence they need to keep the peace

Compatible with standard 40 mm NATO threaded respirators, which are widely available

10-year shelf life – long-term savings and practical logistics with police gas mask filters that are ready for use for half an officer’s career

Weighs in at just 155 grams (5.5 ounces) with a diameter of just 111 mm (4.3 inches)

Based on MIRA Safety’s filter design used by military personnel, CBRN specialists, and special operations forces all over the world

Certified by European agencies and bearing the “CE” symbol, compliant under EN 14387:2004 + A1:2008

