3SI News Release

News Release

For over 50 years, 3SI has protected thousands of financial institutions and retailers worldwide with our GPS tracking technology, cash tracing products, and innovative SaaS solutions. Together with our 9,500+ law enforcement agency partners, we have helped recover over $140 million in stolen property and led to the arrest of more than 16,000 dangerous, career criminals.

Together with our subsidiary CovertTrack, 3SI is the industry leader in technical surveillance systems for police looking to perform audio and video surveillance, create bait vehicles, conduct sting operations, track package thefts, and much more. Thousands of government organizations and police agencies use CovertTrack’s tactical solutions to enable effective and secure covert investigations.

3SI is exhibiting in Booth 3916 at The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from October 15-18. Information and registration for IACP 2022 are available by visiting https://www.theiacpconference.org/.

To learn more about 3SI, visit 3si.com or corporate.coverttrack.com

3SI Contact:

Lisa Moughan

Global Marketing Communication Manager

610.280.2058

lmoughan@3si.com