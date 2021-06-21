5.11 Named the official sponsor of 2021 Spartan US Events

IRVINE, CA — 5.11, Inc., the world’s leading innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, as the official “Tactical Gear Partner” of US Spartan events and a host to Spartan Workout Tour events at 5.11 retail stores across the United States.

As an Official Sponsor of Spartan events in 2021, select 5.11 retail locations across the U.S. will host the Spartan Workout Tour beginning early this summer. The Spartan Workout Tour is a 90-minute bodyweight session that challenges the mind while training and sculpting the body. Spartan coaches cater to all levels of fitness, prompting everyone to get involved. Upon completion of the challenging and rewarding workouts, participants will receive commemorative Spartan Workout Tour t-shirts, 5.11 special event discounts, as well as participation in raffle opportunities for 5.11 and Spartan prizes.

The first 5.11 location to host the Spartan Workout Tour will be the 5.11 store in Commerce, California on Saturday, June 19, followed by Rockville, MD on July 17, and Nashville, TN on August 7. The Spartan Workout Tour series will finalize with a stop at the 5.11 store in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, August 28.

The partnership brings together two brands with strong roots in supporting fitness and training enthusiasts from all walks of life, from beginners and professional competitors to servicemen, servicewomen and civilians.

“Partnering with Spartan is a natural fit, and we are excited to work together again in serving the obstacle race community,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “Just as the 5.11 mindset is to Always Be Ready, the Spartan community trains to build and maintain capable bodies and minds. Together, we will help participants push themselves throughout the training and competing process.”

In addition to the Workout Tour events, 5.11 will also have a physical presence at the Spartan Race Honor Series, Spartan Games, Workout Tour U.S., and Spartan World Championship offering on-site activations ranging from giveaways and special offers to demos and guest appearances.

“The Spartan community has come to trust and value 5.11’s gear and everything the brand stands for,” said Spartan’s Vice President of Global Partnerships Ian Lawson. “The two brands share the same values for fitness, wellness and grit, as well as a commitment to honoring servicemen and women and we’re excited to renew and expand our partnership for the 2021 season.”

“This is a great opportunity for our stores to serve their communities and promote personal health.” Radcliff stated. “Whether you’re training for a Spartan race or just looking to kickstart your fitness regime, we encourage anyone to attend.”

To learn more, or to register for a Spartan Workout Tour session, visit www.race.spartan.com/en/workout-tours.

For more information on 5.11, please visit www.511Tactical.com. For the latest on 5.11’s activations, follow @511Tactical. For more information and to sign up for a Spartan event near you, visit Spartan.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11, Inc. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Spartan

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan’s Global Championship series feature three race formats including the 3+Mile/20+ Obstacle “Sprint,” 8+ Mile/25+ Obstacle “Super” and 12+ Mile/30+ Obstacle “Beast,” which lead to the Spartan World Championship powered by Rakuten in North Lake Tahoe, CA. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.