Alien Gear Holsters releases new MOLLE holsters

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters recently

added three new MOLLE holsters to its growing line of equipment.

The ShapeShift MOLLE Holster, ShapeShift MOLLE Carry Expansion Pack and the Cloak Mod MOLLE Holster are now available for purchase from Alien Gear Holsters.

The ShapeShift MOLLE Holster and Expansion Pack are compatible with the ShapeShift Modular Holster System, designed to save time, money and space. The Cloak Mod MOLLE Holster is available for over 500 firearm models.

Each MOLLE offering uses materials and features that allow for quick and easy attachment to the Pouch Attachment Ladder System (PALS) webbing on backpacks, tactical belts, range bags, vests, clothing and more.

The MOLLE prongs are made of a heat and impact-resistant polymer designed to slide easily into webbing.

These MOLLE Locks are designed in two different sizes to fit two to three columns of standard and nonstandard PALS webbing.

“The MOLLE attachment opens another world of options to the carrier.” Alien Gear Holsters Designer Silas Van Natter said. “We are excited about the simplicity of the design, and how it will cut down on the time it usually takes to connect MOLLE equipment to PALS webbing.”

About Alien Gear Holsters

Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters manufactures premium, incredibly comfortable holsters for concealed carry. Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. For more information about Alien Gear Holsters, visit http://aliengearholsters.com.