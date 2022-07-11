Byrna’s Law Enforcement Training Program is recognized by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training

ANDOVER, Mass. — Byrna’s Law Enforcement and Private Security Division’s mission is both to provide law enforcement officers and security professionals with the most reliable and effective less-lethal tools available and to provide them the most professional (and realistic) training available. Byrna is pleased to announce that its training program has been recognized by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training’s (IADLEST) National Certification Program. Byrna is the only launcher based less-lethal program to receive such national certification.

The Byrna Law Enforcement and Private Security Train-the-Trainer Certification Course is a 12-hour course that uses a “skills-based assessment” method to certify instructors to train end-users on the use of the Byrna series of launchers as well as use-of-force concepts and a review of existing applicable case-law. The students also spend a significant portion of the course participating in reality-based training scenarios that are designed to represent actual critical incidents. Since the LE division’s inception in August of 2020, Byrna’s instructors have certified nearly a thousand LE, private security, and school security professionals as Byrna Less-Lethal instructors.

Recently, Byrna was accepted into the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training’s National Certification Program. The IADLEST National Certification Program (NCP) applies rigorous standards, utilizes subject matter experts, and incorporates best practices to enforce these standards for providers wishing to be recognized for excellence in law enforcement training. This National Certification simplifies access to training by aggregating certified courses in a national training catalog. Departments will be able to easily search for certified training from providers around the nation that have met the NCP quality standard. This program and platform also simplify access, reduce costs, improve training efficiency, and ensure officers receive high-quality training.

Due to the rigorous standards set forth by IADLEST, as well as the comprehensive evaluation performed by subject matter experts, successful certification in this program is a challenging academic endeavor. Byrna’s program is one of the only less-lethal certification courses and is the only less-lethal certification program within the .68 caliber projectile and conducted energy weapon (CEW) market that has met the standards to achieve recognition from IADLEST. Jim Gordon, IADLEST Project Manager stated in a letter to Byrna “Your materials have been thoroughly reviewed by our assessment team and have passed the rigors of our independent review process. You have earned the privilege to display the National Certification Program Seal on the First Forward Website and to mention your certified status using our NCP Mark on your other advertising specific to this course.”

This recognition is yet another example of how Byrna continues to strive to not only provide our nation’s police officers and security professionals with the best less-lethal options available but is also committed to providing the most professional, progressive, and realistic education and training to arm those first responders with the tools and tactics to better serve their communities.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.