Combined Systems, Inc. Makes Personnel Announcements

Combined Systems, Inc. (CSi), a premier manufacturer and marketer of less-lethal crowd control systems, launchers, pyrotechnics and tactical munitions to law enforcement, homeland security and armed forces worldwide, is pleased to make the following personnel announcements:

Dale Rader has accepted the position of Weapons Technician/Trainer for Penn Arms. In this newly created position, Dale will be responsible for supporting the company founder, Hans Kornberger, in the design and modification of Penn Arms launching platforms. He will take an active role in manufacturing operations and assume responsibility for the development of all Penn Arms technical documentation and training manuals. Additionally, Dale will work in conjunction with the CTS Training Institute in the development and delivery of Penn Arms Armorer Training programs. Dale comes to CSi from Springfield Armory where he designed and modified weapons to make them more user friendly and more effective on their intended targets. He has worked in the weapons field his entire professional life as a Weapons Officer and Master Gunsmith in the United States Coast Guard to weapons design for US Navy Special Warfare personnel. Combined Systems is very excited to have Dale Rader as a member of their team. Dale can be reached at DaleRader@combinedsystems.com or (814) 938-5279.

Robin Urbansky has accepted the position of Customer Service Manager. In her new position, Robin will manage the customer service representative’s daily activities and special projects in support of other business functions. For the past three years Robin has been a customer service representative. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Edinboro University. Robin can be reached at Robin@combinedsystems.com or (724) 932-2177 ext. 106.

Don Brinton, VP of US Law Enforcement Sales for Combined Tactical Systems, has taken on the additional responsibility of managing the sales and distribution to all Federal law enforcement agencies. With this new responsibility, Don will manage relations and coordination concerning all GSA and Federal business activity and will still manage sales in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. He can be reached at DonBrinton@combinedsystems.com or (610) 791-4416.

Dennis Palmer, Director of Training for Combined Tactical Systems, will assume responsibility for Western US sales beginning March 16. In addition to his training responsibilities, Dennis will coordinate all law enforcement sales activity between CTS representatives and distributors in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Dennis can be reached at DennisPalmer@combinedsystems.com, (970) 856-3972.

About Combined Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Combined Systems, Inc. (CSi) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tactical munitions, pyrotechnics, less-lethal crowd control and launching systems sold under the CTS and Penn Arms Brands supporting armed forces and law enforcement globally. CSi is also delivering the highest quality rocket components and hand grenade fuzes in the world. The Company’s well respected engineering capabilities have distinguished it within the industry providing each and every customer with products tailored to support their requirements and missions.