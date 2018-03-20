IACP and Motorola Solutions name Corporal Seth Kelly as Trooper of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On March 16, 2018, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and Motorola Solutions named Corporal Seth Kelly from the Pennsylvania State Police as the IACP/Motorola Solutions 2017 Trooper of the Year. Corporal Kelly was chosen from four finalists among state and provincial agencies of the United States and Canada for this honor.

“Motorola Solutions is proud to partner with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to honor the selfless work being done in police agencies every day around the world,” said Jim Mears, senior vice president, North America Market, Motorola Solutions. “Men and women in state and provincial police agencies know the situations they face can change in an instant, yet they continue to put their lives on the line to help keep their communities safe. Motorola Solutions humbly recognizes the brave efforts by Corporal Kelly and the sacrifices made by all law enforcement.”

On November 7, 2017 Corporal Seth Kelly of the Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene to assist Trooper Ryan Seiple with a routine traffic stop. Mr. Daniel Khalil Clary, a 22-year-old male, was pulled over for speeding but after a second approach, Trooper Seiple suspected that Clary was under the influence of a controlled substance and called Corporal Kelly for backup. After failing the field sobriety test, Clary became violent as the troopers attempted to take him into custody. As the altercation ensued, both troopers deployed their electronic control weapons, but the struggle escalated onto the highway. Corporal Kelly pulled the subject back onto the shoulder of the highway to safety, but Clary managed to break free, return to his vehicle, and grab a pistol. Clary fired six shots; three of which struck Corporal Kelly. Despite being injured, Corporal Kelly managed to return fire and shield himself behind the guard rail until the threat was gone and his fellow Trooper was safe. After Clary fled the scene, Corporal Kelly assessed his injuries and gauged he’d been shot close to his femoral artery. Using a personal tourniquet he started carrying just a few months earlier; Corporal Kelly saved his own life.

“Congratulations to our 2017 Trooper of the Year Corporal Seth Kelly! IACP is proud to honor your courage, professionalism, and dedication to your community. We appreciate your continued commitment to public service. All four finalists are exceptional examples of the heroism displayed by law enforcement officers across the globe. On behalf of the entire association, congratulations and thank you for your public service.” – IACP President Louis M. Dekmar, Chief of Police LaGrange Police Department

The other IACP/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year finalists were Corporal Hope Hohertz, Texas Department of Public Safety; Trooper Adam Whitmarsh, Nevada Highway Patrol; and Trooper Dustin Henningsen, Iowa State Patrol. Their stories can be found on the IACP website at: www.theiacp.org/trooper-of-the-year.

About the International Association of Chiefs of Police

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s largest association of law enforcement executives. With over 30,000 members in more than 150 countries, the IACP serves as the professional voice of law enforcement. Building on their past success, the IACP addresses cutting edge issues confronting law enforcement through advocacy, programs and research, as well as training and other professional services. IACP is a professional organization that supports the law enforcement leaders of today and develops the leaders of tomorrow.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom.