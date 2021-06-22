Let Estes AWS help you with customized solutions

Every law enforcement department and team has different needs, and sometimes off-the-shelf products just won’t cut it. Estes AWS products are custom designed to meet the changing needs of each department and vehicle.

Estes AWS is a sister company to Estes Design and Manufacturing, a full-service, ISO 9001-certified sheet metal fabricator founded in 1976, which services its customers with high-quality products and innovative design. Because of this relationship, Estes AWS has the resources to custom design and build solutions outside of the standard lockers and accessories offered on our website. If you have a unique need for your department and haven’t been able to find a solution, contact us.

We have had the opportunity to help numerous other customers with custom storage solutions in the past such as:

Designing a custom cargo organizer designed to safely store fire extinguishers, safety vests, and flares

Modifying our standard auxiliary drawer to add a ventilation pattern

Developing a custom storage box for emergency personnel vehicles large enough to store multiple oxygen tanks

Fabricating a custom weapon locker to fit in the back of a Polaris Ranger vehicl

Estes AWS products help protect law enforcement and communities by designing products that meet a variety of needs. The weapon lockers safely secure weapons out-of-sight but allow the officer to rapidly access them at the push of a button. Weapon lockers are designed to fit in SUVs, Sedans and Pickup Trucks. The SUV Storage Box, Electronics Tray, Auxiliary Drawer, Cargo Barrier, and Fence Package organize equipment so that gear is ready when the officer needs it. With the resources of Estes Design and Manufacturing, Estes AWS continues to improve the products available to the law enforcement community and offers custom design and manufacturing capabilities to make product enhancements and customizations.

View our products or watch videos of our products in action. If you have specific questions about our products or a customized solution for your department, contact Estes AWS today!