Mark43 Launches Cloud-Native Records Management System for Lehigh County’s Allentown Police Department and Bethlehem Police Department

NEW YORK, NY —Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider, today announced the launch of its Records Management System (RMS) for the Allentown Police Department (APD) and the Bethlehem Police Department (BPD), joining 19 other local law enforcement agencies in the state of Pennsylvania. With this upgrade, APD and BPD will provide its emergency workers with tools to support enhanced emergency response.

In February 2020, Lehigh County announced that they had signed a $3.6 million contract to implement Mark43’s RMS in order to modernize the records management processes for 21 agencies in the area. The launch of Mark43’s RMS will provide efficient report-writing while streamlining property, evidence, and investigation management, as well as content management for videos, images and audio in the Lehigh County area. This upgrade to Mark43’s technology will save each respective department hours of administrative work, ensuring that APD and BPD members can spend time where it matters most–on the streets serving their communities.

Additionally, this move to Mark43’s RMS offers painless compliance with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). With Mark43’s cloud-native technology, APD and BPD officers and agency employees can now easily access vital data quicker than ever, improving safety, situational awareness, and their ability to serve.

“We are proud in Lehigh County to implement an innovative and flexible program that can adjust to the needs of our law enforcement agencies and provide ongoing support,” said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. “I thank the Administration of Lehigh County, particularly the County Executive Phillips Armstrong, the Board of Commissioners and Rick Molchany, Director of General Services, for their support of the project.”

“Lehigh County is Mark43’s first customer in Pennsylvania, joining 120 other agencies nationwide and globally,” Said Matthew Polega, Co-founder and Head of Communications and Public Policy at Mark43. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Allentown and Bethlehem Police Departments, alongside the broader Lehigh County area.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.