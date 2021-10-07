Mark43 signs to implement industry-leading public safety software solution for California’s Parlier and Coalinga Police Departments

NEW YORK, NY— Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it will implement its single-platform Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) for the Parlier and Coalinga Police Departments in Fresno County, California. The system will provide officers with a user-friendly dispatch and a report-writing tool that complies with California Incident-Based Reporting System (CIBRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) requirements. Both Coalinga PD and Parlier PD will also be implementing Mark43’s Analytics platform.

Mark43 was selected as the vendor of choice to transition from an on-premise legacy CAD/RMS platform to the region’s Mark43 cloud-native CAD/RMS and analytics software solution, led by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The switch marks a major upgrade for the Departments as they look to maximize the time spent by officers serving their local communities, which boasts a combined population of over 28,000. As part of the Mark43 consortium, agencies will continue to be able to easily access data from other agencies within Fresno County, streamlining communication across agencies.

“As public safety needs continue to evolve, it is imperative that we adopt technology that allows us to keep pace,” said David Cerda, Chief of the Parlier Police Department. “With increased data-sharing capabilities, we are confident that the modern system implemented by Mark43 will save officers time and allow them to focus on serving their communities with integrity, courage, and innovation.”

“Information sharing is an important part of being able to serve our communities to the best of our ability,” said Coalinga Police Department Chief Darren Blevins. “Our partnership with Mark43 will allow us to stay ahead of the curve in public safety and devote more time to where it is needed the most.”

“Mark43 is committed to providing a flexible and agile technology solution for public safety agencies,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder and Head of Communications & Public Policy at Mark43. “We’re excited to partner with Parlier and Coalinga PD to support their mission of supporting their communities with modern and effective technology.”

Recently selected as a finalist in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas, Mark43 partners with over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes in the U.S. and abroad and uses its platform to support the demands of any mission. By providing the fastest, most powerful technology available, Mark43 enables first responders to focus on their most important work–keeping communities safe.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.