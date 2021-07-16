Mark43 signs to Implement industry-leading software solution for Scottsdale Police Department

NEW YORK, NY — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it will implement its single-platform Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona. After an exhaustive three-plus year selection process, Scottsdale Police Department has selected Mark43 for the full implementation of a new CAD / RMS, 13 interfaces, and a full data migration from the agency’s legacy systems.

The implementation of Mark43’s RMS will bring seamless data entry and faster reporting to Scottsdale PD’s 400 sworn officers. Thanks to thousands of hours of user research, Mark43’s CAD will be a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response. Additionally, Scottsdale PD will implement Mark43 Analytics, which centralizes CAD and RMS data in real-time to enable agencies to make informed, data-driven decisions.

“The opportunity to partner with the Scottsdale Police Department is incredibly exciting,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Communications and Public Policy at Mark43. “Public safety agencies need tools that can help them best serve their communities, and we’re honored to power Scottsdale PD’s ongoing commitment excellence, initiative, and integrity.”

Mark43 partners with over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes in the U.S. and abroad and uses its platform to support the demands of any mission. By providing the fastest, most powerful technology available, Mark43 enables first responders to focus on their most important work–keeping communities safe.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.