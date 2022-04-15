Mission Critical Partners announces CAPS 2022 keynoters

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced the keynote speakers for the 2022 edition of its Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS), which will be held May 17-18. The keynoters include:

Nola Joyce, independent consultant to the public safety industry for more than 25 years and a member of the MCP board of directors. Joyce will explore the challenges facing law enforcement agencies today, as well as how law enforcement response might be reimagined.

Dr. Katherine Kuhlman, principal with Kuhlman Psychology and Consulting. Dr. Kuhlman will discuss strategies that public safety and justice leaders can use to help field personnel — law enforcement, fire/rescue, emergency medical, corrections — and 911 center telecommunicators cope with uniquely stressful environments.

Richard Osborne, senior cybersecurity architect, and Matthew Yates, director of operations, for the former Secure Halo, which MCP recently acquired. Osborne and Yates will explore strategies being used by federal agencies that state and local public sector organizations can leverage to reduce their vulnerability to cyberattacks, which is an ever-growing threat to their operations and ability to carry out their missions.

Darrin Reilly, MCP president and chief executive officer. Reilly will examine the current state of communications across the public sector — i.e., public safety, justice/corrections, and government — and bring participants up to date on several initiatives designed to enhance interoperability, data integration, cybersecurity, and Next Generation 911 readiness.

In addition to the keynote addresses, CAPS 2022 will feature multiple tracks that will present a variety of panel discussions and educational presentations designed to help leaders better understand and respond to the most critical trends and issues affecting public sector organizations. The conference also provides participants with numerous networking opportunities, as well as a chance to learn more about MCP employment opportunities through a career fair.

Attendees can develop their own educational path by registering for the full conference, by attending a full topic track, or by selecting individual sessions based on their interests. Anyone who registers but cannot attend on May 17 and/or May 18 will be able to view CAPS 2022 sessions on demand following the conference’s completion. The conference is available free of charge to anyone who is employed by a public sector organization; vendor personnel also are invited to attend for a $400 fee. The CAPS 2022 registration page can be found here.

“These leading experts will do a deep dive into the issues and trends that are having the greatest impact on the ability of public sector organizations to fulfill their missions,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP president and chief executive officer. “Their participation, coupled with the comprehensive educational tracks that we’re developing, makes CAPS 2022 a ‘must attend’ event.”