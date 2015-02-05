NAEMT Position Calls For Consistent State EMS Licensure Requirements

Clinton, Miss. - The NAEMT Board of Directors adopted a new position statement calling for consistent state minimum licensure and re-licensure requirements for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and Paramedics to ensure a professional, well-trained and reliable EMS workforce that can meet evolving patient care needs in state and national disaster response.

“Consistent state licensure requirements will strengthen the EMS profession and support our essential role in our nation’s healthcare system,” said NAEMT President Conrad “Chuck” Kearns. “Our country needs an EMS licensure framework that enables EMS to fully respond to patient needs, regardless of location and disaster situation.”

The full text of the position statement is available here.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and more than 50,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association representing the professional interests of all emergency and mobile healthcare practitioners, including emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, paramedics, advanced practice paramedics, critical care paramedics, flight paramedics, community paramedics and mobile integrated healthcare practitioners. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings, and in the military.

Download News Release >>