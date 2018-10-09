National Law Enforcement Museum to host opening ceremony and ribbon cutting ahead of public grand opening

|
WHAT:
|
The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building — the nation’s only museum that explores nearly every facet of American law enforcement opening to the public on October 13, 2018 — will host an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting ahead of the public grand opening and Community Day celebration later in the week.
Remarks will be given by National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund leadership, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, Motorola Solutions Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown, and former Philadelphia (PA) Police Department Commissioner Charles Ramsey. A video message from former President George W. Bush will also be shown.
Members of the media are invited to attend. There will be a media riser available to capture photos and videos.
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:30 am
|
WHERE:
|
444 E Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001
|
WHO:
|
Spokespeople will be available for interviews and to answer questions including:
Interested media can request credentials using this link: LawEnforcementMuseum.org/MediaCredentials
About the National Law Enforcement Museum
Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1984. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.
About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs.