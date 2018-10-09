National Law Enforcement Museum to host opening ceremony and ribbon cutting ahead of public grand opening

The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building — the nation’s only museum that explores nearly every facet of American law enforcement opening to the public on October 13, 2018 — will host an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting ahead of the public grand opening and Community Day celebration later in the week.

Remarks will be given by National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund leadership, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, Motorola Solutions Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown, and former Philadelphia (PA) Police Department Commissioner Charles Ramsey. A video message from former President George W. Bush will also be shown.

Members of the media are invited to attend. There will be a media riser available to capture photos and videos.