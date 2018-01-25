New Zero Tolerance 0609 is EDC-ready

Based on the ZT-Martin Factory custom 0606CF - Features RJ Martin’s “See-Through Pivot”

TUALATIN, Ore. — The new Zero Tolerance 0609 is a smaller, even more carry-ready version of the original Factory Custom 0606CF from ZT, RJ Martin, and Matt Martin.

Like the original, it offers a clean, streamlined look yet also has highly detailed handle machining that adds both grip and visual impact. For even more visual “wow,” the eye-catching handle is built of light-yet-strong titanium that ZT has anodized in an attractive bronze.

The 3.4-inch blade is CPM 20CV, which provides enhanced toughness and resistance to edge chipping. It also delivers superior hardness, corrosion resistance, and excellent edge retention. The drop-point blade has a two-tone finish: machined satin on the grinds with a stonewashed finish on the flats.

The new 0609 opens manually with ZT’s KVT ball-bearing opening system and the handy flipper so it’s always ready when you want it.

Last, but certainly not least, you’ll notice the oversized See-Through Pivot. Designed by RJ Martin, this unique, 3D-machined pivot is hollow in the center, letting you “see through” it. The See-Through Pivot adds another intriguing touch to this already-attractive knife.

ZT 0609:

Made in the USA

Manual KVT ball-bearing opening system

Titanium fram lock, hardened steel lockbar insert

Titanium pocketclip, left/right reversible

$275.00 MSRP

Steel: CPM 20CV, stonewashed & machine satin finish

Blade Thickness: 0.121 in.

Handle: Anodized titanium

Blade: 3.4 in. long

Closed: 4.25 in.

About Zero Tolerance Knives

Zero Tolerance is a brand of Kai USA Ltd. The ZT brand first made its appearance in 2006 when we saw a place in the market for a Made-in-the-USA line of hard-use knives that would meet the needs of professionals in the military and law enforcement, as well as other first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Zero Tolerance Knives are manufactured of premium materials such as S30V, S35VN, or CTS-204P blade steel and G-10, titanium, and carbon-fiber handle scales. Operation is conspicuously smooth and ZT fit and finish is second to none. Our customers have described ZTs as a “real beast” and—proudly—"overbuilt.” All ZTs are built in our Tualatin, Oregon USA manufacturing facility by our most skilled workers.