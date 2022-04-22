Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic Debuts at FDICSM International

All-new, all-electric UTV on display as well as GENERAL and RANGER.

Minneapolis – Just launched at the end of 2021, the all-new Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic will debut at FDICSM International April 25-30 in Indianapolis. Featuring an entirely new electric powertrain born from Polaris’ partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, the RANGER XP Kinetic gives departments a sustainable option for off-road response needs and allows them to address limitations on combustion fleet expansion. A gas-powered Polaris GENERAL and another RANGER will also be showcased at the show dedicated to fire and rescue professionals. Turn-key fire and rescue utility vehicles provided by Polaris Government and Defense can improve response time and extend reach where cars, trucks or helicopters cannot operate, without compromising mobility, budget or effectiveness. Polaris is in booth #3446 at FDICSM.

The Polaris RANGER off-road vehicle was first introduced in 1998 and it has since become integral for fire and rescue departments across the country. The RANGER XP Kinetic is the newest addition to the RANGER family. With its all-electric powertrain, the XP Kinetic provides offers more power than ever with industry-leading horsepower to pull more, haul more, and get more done. The electric powertrain also delivers instantaneous torque for precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads; along with the industry’s most advanced drivetrain features fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier radio and face-to-face conversations and the option to work at all hours without disturbing anyone.

“Polaris Government and Defense continues to expand the vehicles, technology, training, support services and accessories available for fire and rescue agencies. The RANGER XP Kinetic is an important addition to our portfolio of off-road utility vehicles for fire and rescue departments across the country. We’re proud to be the only OEM to provide turnkey fire and rescue vehicles backed with extended warranties. And we’re excited to continue developing these solutions on an expanded product line, to include the all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic,” said Tony Stanley, senior representative, Polaris Government and Defense.

A budget-friendly alternative to full-sized vehicles, Polaris UTVs are less expensive to purchase, operate and maintain. Additionally, Polaris is the only UTV manufacturer that provides these turn-key fire and rescue utility vehicles direct from the company fully set up for immediate use and under full limited warranty. Polaris also offers customers the capability to support and maintain their own fleet of vehicles through maintenance and operator training courses. Polaris can be contracted directly to provide the on-site service for the vehicles in addition to the regular service, maintenance and warranty work provided through the Polaris dealer network.

Polaris firefighting UTVs incorporate a professional system that is familiar, and fire skid packages incorporate a capable pump, hose and reel, tanks for water and foam and the ability to draft from an external water source. Mounting options can accommodate preferences for different departments and uses. Rescue vehicles incorporate a rear attendant seat and a stokes rescue basket. A combination fire and rescue package is also available, which includes the fire tank and equipment as well as a compact stokes rescue basket. Polaris fire and rescue UTVs maintain the option for the rear equipment skids to be removed all together for additional applications or use by other departments. Custom graphics, and body panels can be added so vehicles match the rest of the fleet. And these UTVs are compatible with traditional Polaris accessories options. The most popular with government agencies include the full cab, winches, storage, heating and air conditioning.

The Polaris.com/Gov website continues to be a resource for customers with online shopping tools, product specs and information, and a personalized quote and information request form. Polaris fire and rescue UTVs are also available for purchase through GSA, SourcewellSM, state or local contracts. Once purchased, the RANGER will be professionally upfit and delivered directly to the customer’s location.

