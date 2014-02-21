PoliceOne.com Named Jesse H. Neal Award Finalist for Best Use of Social Media

SAN FRANCISCO – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety market, today announced that its leading online law enforcement resource Police1.com has been honored by ABM, the association of business information and media companies, as a finalist in the 60th Annual Jesse H. Neal Awards competition for editorial excellence.

Police1 was named a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category for its Police1 Facebook Page. The Neal Awards judging panel, chaired by Trevor Butterworth of Stats.org, selected a total of 173 finalists across 21 categories from an original pool of 612 entries.

PoliceOne’s Facebook community is one of the largest and most active among all law enforcement pages on the social network, spread across four separate pages targeting a wide spectrum of police topics, including Police Products and Videos. With more than 450,000 fans on the primary Police1 Facebook page, the page now generates more than 1.5 million page views per month.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen a huge spike in the number of public safety professionals and law enforcement officers who have adopted social media to interact and engage with one another,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “PoliceOne has always been at the forefront of employing social media to connect police professionals, and we are proud to be able to provide officers with a community where they can share tips and learn from others in the industry.”

Paying tribute to the Neal Award finalists, ABM Managing Director Mike Marchesano said, “I don’t think we could have picked a better group of finalists this year. Each of these brands and content producers has created cutting-edge work that inspires and informs the industry. We congratulate all of this year’s Neal Award finalists, and look forward to honoring them for their outstanding work.”

Established in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal Awards recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media. The awards are named after ABM’s first managing director, who remained active in promoting the industry throughout his life. The Neal Awards are presented annually to those editors who have submitted entries exhibiting journalistic enterprise, service to the field and editorial craftsmanship. The winners will be announced on March 14 during ABM’s annual Neal Awards ceremony at Pier Sixty in New York City.

The Praetorian Group is the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3.5 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

With more than 400,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

ABM is a division of SIIA, the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. ABM has a rich 107-year history of serving the B2B media industry. As a division of SIIA, ABM is positioned at the center of a rapidly changing global b-to-b ecosystem. Focused on the entire B-to-B business model – including data, events, information, marketing services and media – ABM delivers intelligence to industry professionals worldwide, including Madison Avenue, Wall Street and the Beltway. The 150-plus members of the ABM division reach an audience of more than 100 million professionals and represent nearly 4,000 print and online titles and over 1,000 trade shows, with more than $20 billion in annual revenues. For more information, visit www.ABMassociation.com.