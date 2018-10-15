Safariland delivers “Emergency Response to an Armed Intruder” instructor course for law enforcement professionals across U.S.

ONTARIO, Calif. — The Safariland Group, through its Safariland Training Academy, a specialized division providing a full spectrum of law enforcement training classes, continues to receive excellent reviews for its “Emergency Response to an Armed Intruder” course, in part due to its new adult learning format that allows students to easily digest the lessons. Reaching law enforcement agencies, schools and businesses throughout the U.S., students may also receive continuing education credits upon course completion through a partnership with Columbia Southern University.

Participants from a 2018 Emergency Response to an Armed Intruder course gave the course an Excellent rating, and stated,

“This was a great – realistic training. Scenarios were useful and

caused authentic reactions from students.”

“Great course … second time for me but I feel like I’m now even better prepared. I knew what to expect. I think there is something to “take away” no matter how many times one goes through the training.”

Engaged in Safariland’s mission of “Together, We Save Lives”, experts in law enforcement training have been teaching this hands-on course since 2013, which has continued to evolve and teach participants how to maximize their initial efforts through critical thinking and reactionary skills to afford the best chance of survival and minimize casualties in the event of an armed intrusion.

“Safariland’s Armed Intruder course is designed to help save lives because it teaches participants initial actions they can take during the most dangerous part of a mass casualty incident. These are the first few moments of an active shooter event before law enforcement arrives,” said Sandy Wall, training director for The Safariland Training Academy. Wall, a retired Master Peace Officer and 28-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, explained, “We offer one of the few hands-on, scenario-based courses as an essential way to prepare individuals and groups, so they learn what to do now, prior to being faced with an adrenalin-infused real-life occurrence.”

From brief one-hour “lecture-based” training sessions to extensive sixteen hour “hands on” courses, the Emergency Response to an Armed Intruder course is customized based on the organization’s training goal. For law enforcement, combination classroom/scenario courses are scheduled over two days, with the first day focused on learning the curriculum and the second day teaching the officers to instruct the course. Topics covered include strategies to create an effective immediate response plan and how to make critical decisions in crisis situations. Participants learn how “run, lock and fight,” and how to apply life-saving first aid. They practice through simulations of intruder incidents, learning how to use everyday objects as weapons and how to create SWAT-like barricades using equipment such as tables or chairs in any room. Upon completion, students are encouraged to pass along their training as each participant has access to the Power Point Presentations, lesson plans, drills, instructor cards and syllabus for sharing.

The Safariland Training Academy is an industry leader in law enforcement training throughout the United States. Training academy staff have provided instruction for every major agency throughout the U.S. and most federal agencies including the Department of Defense, Secret Service, Border Patrol, FBI, and U.S. State Department. Instructors are nationally recognized and bring extensive real-world experience to the program.

For more information about the “Emergency Response to an Armed Intruder” course and other Safariland Training Academy courses for law enforcement professionals please visit https://safariland.policeoneacademy.com. Businesses and educational institutions may call 800-347-1200 and select “training” for more information.

About The Safariland Training Academy

With a focus on hands-on and lecture-based instructor training, the Safariland Training Academy offers a full spectrum of law enforcement training classes to fit the needs of any law enforcement agency. What sets this training academy apart is The Safariland Group’s team of highly experienced instructors, most of which are current or former law enforcement, who bring real-world experience and expertise. Thousands of officers, military and security personnel have been trained in courses ranging from less lethal and baton training to patrol and tactical training.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland®, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Mustang Survival®, Med-Eng®, Break Free®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.

For more information about the Safariland Training Academy and its courses visit http://www.safariland.com/safariland-training-academy.html