Support the Memorial Fund Through the Combined Federal Campaign

Washington, DC – In honor of the 20,267 law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is encouraging federal law enforcement professionals and other federal employees to give generously during the 2014 Combined Federal Campaign to support the Memorial Fund’s work in honoring America’s law enforcement heroes.

Federal civilian, military and postal employees can make regular, pre-tax donations to the Memorial Fund by designating their contributions to CFC agency number 11631. The CFC enrollment campaign runs through December 15, 2014.

Since its founding in 1984, the Memorial Fund has been dedicated to serving America’s law enforcement community—local, state and federal. The Memorial Fund’s mission is to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was built in Washington, DC, to ensure America’s fallen peace officers are never forgotten. Dedicated in 1991, the Memorial contains the names of 20,267 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history, including the names of more than 1,000 federal law enforcement and military police officers.

A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Washington, DC, the Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial—the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The Memorial Fund is a principal organizer of the National Police Week observance and hosts a Candlelight Vigil at the Memorial each May 13th to honor all fallen officers. In addition, the Fund maintains the largest, most comprehensive database of line-of-duty officer deaths, conducts research into officer fatality trends and issues, and serves as an information clearinghouse.

More recently, the Memorial Fund has launched a campaign to build the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, adjacent to the Memorial in Washington, DC. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through exhibits, collections, research and education.

“For the past 30 years, millions of Americans have generously stepped forward to support our mission of respect, honor, and remembrance for our nation’s law enforcement heroes,” said Memorial Fund Chairman and CEO Craig W. Floyd. “CFC donations help us continue our work of maintaining the Memorial, building the Museum and supporting vital research and officer safety programs,” he added.

For the current CFC season, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is once again part of America’s Charities (www.charities.org), a coalition of many of the nation’s best known and most beloved charitable organizations that provide services in thousands of communities. Since first being part of the CFC more than 20 years ago, the Memorial Fund has received thousands of generous donations from federal, military and postal employees.

Learn more about the Memorial Fund and its work at www.LawMemorial.org.

