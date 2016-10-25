New MIMO Sector Panel Antennas for L and S Band Communication

San Diego, California, October 25, 2016 - Southwest Antennas, an industry leader in MIMO antenna solutions, is pleased to introduce three new sector panel antennas to their existing line of MIMO antenna products. These new MIMO antennas are available in either three-port or four-port configurations for compatibility with a wide variety of MIMO radio systems currently on the market. The focused sectorial radiation pattern is ideal for directional communication needs and focusing MIMO network coverage in a specific area.

These antenna provide superior polarization and spatial diversity for MIMO applications by orienting the antenna elements inside the radome at 45° left/right slant polarization. Additionally, the three port antenna features one vertically polarized antenna element to complement the two 45° left/right slant polarized elements. These polarization schemes offer users of MIMO radio systems better RF link capability and data/voice throughput versus standard vertically polarized antennas in congested RF environments.

Each antenna features a durable UV-resistant white kydex radome, making them suitable for extended outdoor installation and allows for seamless integration next to other wireless infrastructure antennas without drawing attention. Mounting solutions are available for long-term or short-term/event installation, and include optional suction cup, pole mounts, or wall mount kits. The three new MIMO sector panels include the following three part numbers:

Part # 1055-338 is a 1.4 – 1.7 GHz four-port MIMO panel designed for use with 4x4 MIMO radio systems and offers 9.8 dBi of peak gain. This antenna features 45° slant left/slant right polarization, with 64° horizontal and vertical beamwidth.

Part # 1055-334 is a 1.7 – 2.5 GHz four-port MIMO panel designed for use with 4x4 MIMO radio systems and offers 9.8 dBi of peak gain. This antenna features 45° slant left/slant right polarization, with 64° horizontal and vertical beamwidth.

Part # 1055-327 is a 1.7 – 2.5 GHz three-port MIMO panel designed for use with 3x3 MIMO radio systems and offers 9.7 dBi of peak gain. In addition to two 45° slant left/slant right polarized elements, a third port is connected to a vertically polarized element. This antenna features 67° horizontal and vertical beamwidth.

These antennas join Southwest Antennas’ existing selection of MIMO antennas for use on hand held or body worn tactical radio systems, vehicle-installed radio systems, or fixed site infrastructure. Popular MIMO products include:

These products are available now from Southwest Antennas, authorized sales representatives, and distributors.

About Southwest Antennas

Southwest Antennas specializes in the design and manufacture of rugged, high-performance RF and Microwave antennas, accessory products, and customized antenna solutions built for today’s demanding communication environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Southwest Antennas offers over 1,000 standard products for broadcast video, military / defense, law enforcement, homeland security, surveillance, aerospace, oil and gas, and M2M markets.

For more about Southwest Antennas, visit their website at http://www.southwestantennas.com, or e-mail sales@southwestantennas.com.