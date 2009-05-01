FBI’s Top Ten News Stories for the Week Ending May 1, 2009

For Immediate Release

May 1, 2009

Washington D.C.

FBI National Press Office

1. Springfield: Ali Al-Marri Pleads Guilty to Providing Material Support to al Qaeda

Ali Saleh Kahlah al-Marri, a dual national of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to al Qaeda. Full Story

2. Washington Field: Colombian National Arraigned on Charges of Providing Material Support to the FARC

Luz Mery Gutierrez Vergara was extradited from Colombia and made her initial appearance to face charges for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to provide material support to the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, commonly known as the “FARC.” Full Story

3. Baltimore: Five Charged in $70 Million “Dream Home” Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted four defendants and an information has been filed against a fifth defendant for their participation in a massive mortgage fraud scheme that allegedly promised to pay off homeowners’ mortgages on their “Dream Homes.” Full Story

4. San Francisco: Korean Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty for Participation in LCD Price-Fixing Conspiracy

Bock Kwon, a high-level Korean executive from LG Display Co. Ltd., pled guilty to participating in a global conspiracy to fix prices in the sale of Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display panels. Four companies have agreed to plead guilty and to pay more than $616 million in fines, and nine executives have been charged. Full Story

5. Los Angeles: Pemgroup Founder Arrested on Federal Charges of Structuring Transactions to Avoid Federal Reports

Danny Pang was arrested on federal charges of structuring cash transactions to keep them under the $10,000 figure that triggers a report to be filed with the federal government. Full Story

6. Philadelphia: Three Brothers Sentenced to Life Prison Terms for Conspiring to Kill U.S. Soldiers

Three brothers who were convicted of plotting to kill members of the U.S. military during an armed attack on a military base were sentenced to life prison terms. Dritan Duka and Shain Duka were sentenced to prison terms of life plus an additional, consecutive 30 years. The third brother, Eljvir Duka, received a life prison term. Full Story

7. New York: Genovese Family Captain Found Guilty of Murder, Racketeering, Robbery, Extortion, Firearms, and Other Charges

Angelo Prisco, a Captain in the Genovese Organized Crime Family of La Cosa Nostra, was found guilty after a two-week jury trial for murder, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, robbery, extortion, firearms crimes, property theft, and operating an illegal gambling business. Full Story

8. New York: Former Hedge Fund Manager Arthur G. Nadel Indicted On Fraud Charges

Arthur Nadel was indicted on securities, mail, and wire fraud charges stemming from a ten-year scheme to defraud investors out of millions of dollars. Full Story

9. San Francisco: Citigroup Investment Banker, Two Others Charged in Insider Trading Scheme

A federal grand jury in San Francisco returned a 38 count indictment against three Bay Area defendants charging securities fraud and conspiracy relating to an insider trading scheme in which the defendants made profits in excess of $5.3 million. Full Story

10. New York: Top Taliban Associate and Mujahideen Warlord Sentenced on Drug Charges

Bashir Noorzai, a former Mujahideen warlord and strong ally of the Taliban, was sentenced to life in prison on heroin importation and distribution conspiracy charges. Full Story