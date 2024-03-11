Iveda sells AI-powered safety technology to Piñon Unified School District

PRESS RELEASE

MESA, Ariz. — Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI, today announced an exclusive agreement with the Piñon Unified School District, located on the Navajo (Diné) Nation Reservation in Piñon, Arizona, to effectively equip three school campuses with AI-powered surveillance technology. IvedaAI will use data from 11 of the district’s existing cameras to intelligently monitor and alert for unauthorized intruders, smoke and fire, on-campus traffic flow issues, as well as facial and license plate recognition. Deploying IvedaAI, the Piñon Unified School District can be quickly notified, analyze and report situations on campus from video data to help locate, track, and isolate threats in real-time.

“As our schools continue to grow, there has never been a more pivotal time for Piñon Unified School District to uplevel its on-campus surveillance systems”Post this“Schools around the country are turning to Iveda to help keep their students and staff safe. Through the power of AI, we can accurately monitor our nation’s campuses by adding an extra layer of protection so students can focus on what matters most – receiving a top-notch education,” said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder. “The Piñon Unified School District realizes the importance of enhanced on-campus security to help protect the Diné youth. Iveda is supporting this mission by providing solutions that monitor for abnormalities and alert the proper authorities in real-time, greatly increasing efficient response time.”

IvedaAI will provide Piñon Unified School District personnel with crucial situational awareness and accurate, by-the-second information, while simultaneously alerting local law enforcement. For example, IvedaAI can alert school staff if an unauthorized person accesses the campus, or specific areas within, by sending an alert to the controller’s phone within seconds of detection. With IvedaAI, school administrators can more quickly secure the boundaries of the campus, without the need for physical fencing.

“As our schools continue to grow, there has never been a more pivotal time for Piñon Unified School District to uplevel its on-campus surveillance systems,” said Myron McLaughlin, Facilities Director of Piñon Unified School District. “Identifying and addressing potential threats or concerning behavior among students or unauthorized visitors is more achievable than ever before with Iveda’s technology. It’s been an honor to work with the leaders at Iveda, knowing they understand how important it is to keep our people out of harm’s way.”

The collaboration with the Piñon Unified School District follows the 2023 beta testing of Iveda’s school safety surveillance systems with Tempe Preparatory Academy, which allowed the school to implement IvedaAI into existing cameras, meeting the need for preventative surveillance solutions. Providing AI-backed technology and real-time alerts, Iveda continues to underscore its mission to deliver solutions that help protect the people and places that matter most.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”